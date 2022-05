BELLPORT, N.Y. -- A student is under arrest for allegedly threatening a massive shooting at Long Island's Bellport High School.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday, the Suffolk County district attorney says his office is taking cases like this very seriously.The threat came on Instagram and the target was Bellport High School, according to investigators. They say a 16-year-old student posted a message saying, "Bellport mass shooting (tomorrow)?" That prompted the principal and a parent to quickly call 911 before anything happened."It's shocking because I went to that school and you never want to hear bad things about the school you're in...

