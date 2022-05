The Waterville Historical Society has been making history fun and interactive for years. Their newest event, Haunted Waterville Tours, while take guests on a spooky journey through some of the areas haunted historical sites. To talk more about this, and other activities taking place this summer, 'What's Going On' chatted with WHS President Steven Lauer, and First Vice President Julia Wiley.

WATERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO