Basketball

2022 WNBA odds, schedule, picks, best bets for May 24 from top experts: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Connecticut Sun did not begin the 2022 WNBA season the way they would have liked, dropping a two-point decision to the New York Liberty. Things have gone much better for the team since, however, as it has won four consecutive contests - all by at least nine points. The Sun...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

HipHopDX.com

Drake Wins $1M After Betting Golden State Warriors To Rule The West

Drake loves gambling with his money. He’s been putting in bets all year on Stake, an online betting platform, and it looks like he just won big again. On Thursday (May 26), Drizzy had a lot of bread hit his bank account after the Golden State Warriors clinched the West.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers hire new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have themselves a new head coach. The Lakers interviewed Darvin Ham on Friday and offered him the job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham is getting a four-year deal. Ham, 48, had been an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018. Prior to that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero prediction, odds, picks: Boxing expert reveals bets for May 28 title fight

Undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis puts his belt on the line Saturday against top-ranked contender and former interim titleholder Rolando "Rolly" Romero in a 12-round championship boxing match. Their anticipated showdown headlines the Showtime pay-per-view portion of the main card at 9 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The rivals were previously scheduled to fight last December, but the bout was postponed while Romero addressed legal issues outside of the ring. Davis made his first title defense with a unanimous decision against Isaac Cruz last December, while Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) hasn't fought since scoring a seventh-round stoppage of Anthony Yigit last July in a non-title bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before. “Congrats to my...
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called last 2 winners shares picks

With a length of 1 1/2 miles, the 2022 Belmont Stakes will be the longest and most taxing of the three Triple Crown races. Rich Strike rallied late to win the Kentucky Derby and could be well-rested after skipping the Preakness Stakes. Will the extra quarter-mile pose a problem given he's unlikely to benefit from a ragged pace like he did to win the Derby as an 80-1 long shot? Jockey Sonny Leon was masterful in navigating traffic to get Rich Strike into a position to close and he'll be back in the saddle again on Saturday, June 11 for the Belmont Stakes 2022. Rich Strike is 5-1 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Mo Donegal is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field after a fifth-place finish in the Derby. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
SPORTS
The Spun

Beloved College Basketball Player Died Sunday Morning

A beloved college basketball player died on Sunday following a year-long battle with cancer. Justin Hardy, who was second in scoring at Washington University while battling Stage IV stomach cancer, died peacefully on Sunday, his family said. Bob Hardy released a heartfelt statement on Sunday night. Hardy was a source...
HEALTH
NBC Sports

Warriors are nearly unbeatable when Draymond does this

Draymond Green does a lot of things on the basketball court, but shooting threes usually isn’t one of them. However, when he does decide to take -- and make -- a shot from deep, it has almost always worked in the Warriors' favor. Golden State posted a 19-1 record...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay's comical response for new nickname after great Game 5

Game 6 Klay. Headband Klay. Scaffolding Klay. China Klay. The legend of Klay Thompson has so many nicknames among the Dub Nation faithful that it has become something that fans and media seek out to coin the next Klay iteration. So after the Splash Brother’s fantastic 32-point performance in the...
NBA
Golf.com

NBA player was robbed — and he's offering a reward to get back his clubs

An NBA player needs your help, golf community. We call Kent Bazemore a professional basketball player because that’s where he makes his living. This season, he was an occasional starter for LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers. But that’s his day job. It’s what he’d probably tell you on the first tee during introductory handshakes. During the offseason, it’s golf season. If he’s not shooting from deep, he’s hitting it so.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs game-high 18 boards

Looney contributed 10 points (5-8 FG), 18 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 win over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Looney finished with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the first time during the postseason. Across his last six games (all starts), the seventh-year center has averaged 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Draymond join elite company among NBA Big 3s

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have accomplished a lot of impressive things in their decade-long legacy together. Injuries and other setbacks kept the Warriors and their Big 3 out of the playoffs for the past two seasons. Now playing together for the first time since 2019, Golden State...
NBA

