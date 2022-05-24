ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, CA

Firefighters Contain Blaze at House in Campbell

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters on Tuesday contained a fire that burned a portion of a house in Campbell, officials said. The blaze broke out around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Harrison and East Hamilton avenues. Santa Clara County Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Glass said arriving firefighters...

