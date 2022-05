For the last few years the Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but in 2021 a series of injuries to the secondary led to an uncharacteristically weak defensive showing and their first losing record since 2015. And after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO