DraftKings MLB DFS Lineup of the Day: Max Muncy, Mitch Garver, Jesse Winker (5/24)

By Mike Maher
fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Yahoo NBA DFS Lineup of the Night: Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry (5/29)

Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s Yahoo...
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (5/28) PREMIUM

This week has been brutal with the injuries! It felt like half of my season-long teams filled up their IL slots this week, and that’s always frustrating in those types of leagues. The good news is that we’re playing DFS here, and that’s one of the bonuses of this format! We can actually capitalize on these injuries and get players in better positions. We have another full Saturday card ahead of us, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
fantasypros.com

Randy Arozarena singles in otherwise quiet loss to Yankees

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a single against the Yankees on Friday evening. He provided one of just two hits recorded by Tampa Bay as they ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-0. Fantasy Impact:. Arozarena is slashing .259/.306/.412 with four homers, 18 RBI, 11...
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Mitch Garver
fantasypros.com

Wade Miley placed on 15-day IL on Sunday

Miley felt 'a little something' in his shoulder late last week and has now subsequently been placed on the injured list. On the season, Miley is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts through three starts. In a corresponding move, the Cubs are calling up Mark Leiter Jr. to the active roster from Triple-A Iowa.
fantasypros.com

Luis Guillorme goes 3-for-3 leading off on Saturday

Guillorme draws the occasional start but was batting leadoff on Saturday with Brandon Nimmo nursing a sore wrist. He's hardly been known for his bat in his career but he is batting .352 this year with a .451 slugging percentage. He's worth a look in NL-only leagues and would probably get exposed with more playing time, but he is worth keeping on your watch list in case his breakout is real.
fantasypros.com

Jameson Taillon fires eight shutout innings in win Friday

Jameson Taillon pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out five in New York's 2-0 win against Tampa on Friday. Jameson Taillon won his fifth game of the year with a dominate performance, allowing only two Rays to reach base in eight innings. Taillon is now 5-1 and carrying a 2.49 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 50 2/3 innings across nine starts. Taillon finished May with a 4-0 record and 2.01 ERA in five starts in the month. Taillon's actual performance so far this season compared to his late round ADP (if he was drafted at all) has been outstanding for fantasy managers who took a chance on the former #2 overall pick. His next start is set for Thursday when he will face off against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.
fantasypros.com

Tony Santillan earns the save over Giants on Saturday

Cincinnati Reds RP Tony Santillan pitched 1 1/3 innings on Saturday, striking out two, walking one, and allowing two hits for zero earned runs in the Reds' 3-2 win over the Giants. Fantasy Impact:. Santillan earned just his third save of the season on Saturday and he needed 28 pitched...
fantasypros.com

Matt Chapman drives in two on Saturday

Chapman's two-run double put the Blue Jays ahead for good, and was just an 82.9 MPH flare into short right field. But he also hit a 382-foot flyout to the wall earlier in the game and has been the victim of bad luck often this season. Chapman's exit velocity remains elite and his xSLG is about 150 points higher than his actual slugging percentage. It's been a rough year thus far but better things are to come for the veteran.
fantasypros.com

Cole Irvin takes the no-decision in A's loss Friday

Oakland Athletics SP Cole Irvin pitched 6 1/3 innings on Friday, striking out four, and allowing six hits for two earned runs in the A's 8-5 loss to the Rangers. Irvin was efficient in his start on Friday as he struck out four batters allowing only two runs to score in over six innings pitched. The A's starting pitcher has an ERA of 3.15 and a record of 2-2 on the season which keeps him outside of the realm of value for managers in fantasy.
fantasypros.com

Bobby Witt Jr homers, triples and swipes base in loss Friday

Bobby Witt Jr went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs in Kansas City's 10-7 loss in Minnesota on Friday. Bobby Witt Jr has a four game hitting streak, having hit safely in eight of his last ten games collecting 12 hits in that span. The homer was Witt's sixth of the season and fifth in his last 13 games. The triple was Witt's 3rd of the season, tied for 3rd in the Majors and he also stole his seventh base. The 21-year old rookie has been one of the few fantasy bright spots on Kansas City's roster.
fantasypros.com

Justin Verlander gets bombed on Friday by Mariners

Astros ace Justin Verlander had his worst start of the year Friday, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and a walk, striking out six. Verlander allowed a season-high four home runs tonight. He gave up two home runs in the first inning, digging Houston into a 4-0 hole early. Ty France and Taylor Trammell later took him deep as well, dropping the righty to a 6-2 record. He still owns an absurd 2.03 ERA this season though.
fantasypros.com

Tim Anderson (strained right groin) to be placed on injured list

Devastating news for fantasy owners, as Anderson had posted an impressive .356/.393/.503 slash line with five home runs, eight stolen bases, 24 runs scored, and 19 runs batted in through 40 games for the White Sox this season. Anderson will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the groin strain and exactly how long the superstar will be sidelined.
fantasypros.com

Royce Lewis (knee) likely to be placed on injured list

In his limited time on the Twins roster, Lewis had a .300/.317/.550 slash line with two home runs, zero stolen bases, five runs scored, and five runs batted in through 41 plate appearances. Lewis will look to continue to improve those numbers after serving what sounds like is planned to be a short stint on the IL. For now, however, he is best left on your waiver wire unless you have an extra IL slot.
fantasypros.com

Carlos Carrasco allows five runs in win over Phillies on Friday

Carlos Carrasco allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings on Friday against the Phillies. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 5-1. Carrasco pitched much better than his final line, taking a shutout into the sixth before giving up four singles, three of which had an exit velocity of less than 76 MPH. He was also done in by the Mets bullpen, as Chase Shreve allowed two of Carrasco's inherited runners to score. Nevertheless, Carrasco earned the win and struck out seven despite just nine whiffs. His control continues to be excellent, as he has walked just eight batters all season, and his 1.38 BB/9 rate would be a career best. With his strikeout upside a bit limited, Carrasco is no longer an ace pitcher, but he can easily be a fourth starter for any fantasy team. He will take on the Nationals next.
fantasypros.com

Royce Lewis recalled from Triple-A; starting in center field Sunday

The Twins have recalled Royce Lewis from Triple-A and he is starting in center field for the team in their game on Sunday against the Royals. (Phil Miller on Twitter) With Max Kepler dealing with an injury and Lewis continuing to thrive in Triple-A, the time appears to be now for the youngster to make an impact in the majors. Lewis slashed .308/.325/.564 in his brief time in the majors this year, and should be added in all formats if he is available.
fantasypros.com

Tony Gonsolin earns his fifth win of the season on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin pitched six innings on Saturday, striking out seven, and allowing four hits for two earned runs in the Dodgers' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Gonsolin has been unbeatable this season as he came out unscathed again on Saturday keeping his perfect record...
fantasypros.com

Keegan Thompson moves to 5-0 after win over White Sox

Keegan Thompson pitched five innings, giving up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four to earn the win in the Cubs' 5-1 victory over the White Sox Saturday night. Fantasy Impact:. Thompson picked up his fifth win on the season, only one behind Walker Buehler...
fantasypros.com

Juan Soto doubles, scores run in win over Rockies Saturday

Nationals RF Juan Soto went 1-for-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, doubling and scoring one run in the Nationals' 13-7 win over the Rockies. Soto has struggled at the plate over his last 15 games, hitting just .176 with five runs scored, one home run, and four runs batted in over that span. Fantasy owners will hope the star slugger can turn his season around sooner rather than later, hitting .232 with eight home runs, 14 runs batted in, four stolen bases, and 27 runs scored through 48 games this season.
fantasypros.com

Rafael Devers excels in Game 1 of doubleheader

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 with a double, three singles, and a strikeout during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He followed that up with a lackluster 0-for-4 showing in the next game. Boston ultimately defeated Baltimore by a score of 5-3 in Game 1, then lost 4-2 in Game 2.
BOSTON, MA

