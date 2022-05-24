ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup of the Day: Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton, Mike Trout (5/24)

By Mike Maher
fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 8 (2022)

June is upon us, which means it’s Memorial Day. It’s time to remember those who died while serving in the armed forces. One way we do this in my family is by turning on a ball game because Major League Baseball, as the National Pastime, always salutes this significant occasion with the kind of pageantry that is important for honoring those who sacrificed their lives. And it gives us a moment to appreciate what we have.
MLB
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (5/28) PREMIUM

This week has been brutal with the injuries! It felt like half of my season-long teams filled up their IL slots this week, and that’s always frustrating in those types of leagues. The good news is that we’re playing DFS here, and that’s one of the bonuses of this format! We can actually capitalize on these injuries and get players in better positions. We have another full Saturday card ahead of us, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
MLB
fantasypros.com

Randy Arozarena singles in otherwise quiet loss to Yankees

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a single against the Yankees on Friday evening. He provided one of just two hits recorded by Tampa Bay as they ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-0. Fantasy Impact:. Arozarena is slashing .259/.306/.412 with four homers, 18 RBI, 11...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Luis Guillorme goes 3-for-3 leading off on Saturday

Guillorme draws the occasional start but was batting leadoff on Saturday with Brandon Nimmo nursing a sore wrist. He's hardly been known for his bat in his career but he is batting .352 this year with a .451 slugging percentage. He's worth a look in NL-only leagues and would probably get exposed with more playing time, but he is worth keeping on your watch list in case his breakout is real.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Wade Miley placed on 15-day IL on Sunday

Miley felt 'a little something' in his shoulder late last week and has now subsequently been placed on the injured list. On the season, Miley is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts through three starts. In a corresponding move, the Cubs are calling up Mark Leiter Jr. to the active roster from Triple-A Iowa.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jameson Taillon fires eight shutout innings in win Friday

Jameson Taillon pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out five in New York's 2-0 win against Tampa on Friday. Jameson Taillon won his fifth game of the year with a dominate performance, allowing only two Rays to reach base in eight innings. Taillon is now 5-1 and carrying a 2.49 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 50 2/3 innings across nine starts. Taillon finished May with a 4-0 record and 2.01 ERA in five starts in the month. Taillon's actual performance so far this season compared to his late round ADP (if he was drafted at all) has been outstanding for fantasy managers who took a chance on the former #2 overall pick. His next start is set for Thursday when he will face off against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matt Chapman drives in two on Saturday

Chapman's two-run double put the Blue Jays ahead for good, and was just an 82.9 MPH flare into short right field. But he also hit a 382-foot flyout to the wall earlier in the game and has been the victim of bad luck often this season. Chapman's exit velocity remains elite and his xSLG is about 150 points higher than his actual slugging percentage. It's been a rough year thus far but better things are to come for the veteran.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Avisail Garcia activated from IL on Sunday

Although there was no rationale given for Garcia's IL stint, it was assumed it was COVID-19 related. Regardless, he has been cleared to return after missing two games and should be in the lineup against the Braves. Garcia only needs to be owned in deeper leagues for now as he's been cold so far this season, hitting .207/.237/.290 with three home runs, 10 RBI and three steals across 38 games.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Royce Lewis (knee) likely to be placed on injured list

In his limited time on the Twins roster, Lewis had a .300/.317/.550 slash line with two home runs, zero stolen bases, five runs scored, and five runs batted in through 41 plate appearances. Lewis will look to continue to improve those numbers after serving what sounds like is planned to be a short stint on the IL. For now, however, he is best left on your waiver wire unless you have an extra IL slot.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Aaron Sanchez struggles on mound Saturday against Rockies

Nationals SP Aaron Sanchez lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits while also striking out three, picking up the no-decision in the Nationals' 13-7 win over the Rockies. Fantasy Impact:. Sanchez has allowed four or more runs in three of his last five starts for the...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Nick Castellanos scores, drives in a run on Friday against Mets

Castellanos came into the game slashing just .202/.253/.337 in May, so it was good to see him string together two hits. His quality of contact remains down from prior years, though both his xBA and xSLG are far greater than his actual numbers. Castelllanos has been a disappointment this year, without question, but without an obvious reason as to why, fantasy managers have little choice but to hold tight and wait for his turnaround. Absent an injury, it's likely to come at some point soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Two-Start Pitchers: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Week 8 is almost here! We are seeing numbers stabilize across the league, and offenses are actually starting to look, well, offensive. But as pitchers get more and more stretched out, it’s time to hone in on who can help us from a two-start perspective. We’re going to try...
MLB
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Cole Irvin takes the no-decision in A's loss Friday

Oakland Athletics SP Cole Irvin pitched 6 1/3 innings on Friday, striking out four, and allowing six hits for two earned runs in the A's 8-5 loss to the Rangers. Irvin was efficient in his start on Friday as he struck out four batters allowing only two runs to score in over six innings pitched. The A's starting pitcher has an ERA of 3.15 and a record of 2-2 on the season which keeps him outside of the realm of value for managers in fantasy.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Bailey Falter takes the loss on Friday against Mets

Bailey Falter allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over three innings on Friday against the Mets. He struck out two and took the loss, falling to 0-2. Falter was making a spot start for Philadelphia, and is likely only to be used in that role when the Phillies need an extra body. He has a wide arsenal but no dominant pitch and is unlikely to find success in the majors as a starter, either this year or going forward. There's little reason to roster him in redraft formats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Michael Harris II called up from Double-A by Braves

The Braves have called up top prospect Michael Harris II from Double-A, optioning Travis Demeritte to Triple-A. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) This move is highly unexpected, as Harris is just 21 years old, played in High-A last year, and has just 43 games in Double-A. Atlanta has struggled mightily in its outfield due to injury or ineffectiveness, and Harris has been a force in Double-A this year with five home runs and 11 steals already. But it seems like a stretch to believe that he'll be able to have immediate success against MLB pitching upon his promotion. Still, he should be added in all formats just in case he's that rare breed that hits the ground running, in light of his potential upside.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Justin Verlander gets bombed on Friday by Mariners

Astros ace Justin Verlander had his worst start of the year Friday, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and a walk, striking out six. Verlander allowed a season-high four home runs tonight. He gave up two home runs in the first inning, digging Houston into a 4-0 hole early. Ty France and Taylor Trammell later took him deep as well, dropping the righty to a 6-2 record. He still owns an absurd 2.03 ERA this season though.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Royce Lewis recalled from Triple-A; starting in center field Sunday

The Twins have recalled Royce Lewis from Triple-A and he is starting in center field for the team in their game on Sunday against the Royals. (Phil Miller on Twitter) With Max Kepler dealing with an injury and Lewis continuing to thrive in Triple-A, the time appears to be now for the youngster to make an impact in the majors. Lewis slashed .308/.325/.564 in his brief time in the majors this year, and should be added in all formats if he is available.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tim Anderson (strained right groin) to be placed on injured list

Devastating news for fantasy owners, as Anderson had posted an impressive .356/.393/.503 slash line with five home runs, eight stolen bases, 24 runs scored, and 19 runs batted in through 40 games for the White Sox this season. Anderson will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the groin strain and exactly how long the superstar will be sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Carlos Carrasco allows five runs in win over Phillies on Friday

Carlos Carrasco allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings on Friday against the Phillies. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 5-1. Carrasco pitched much better than his final line, taking a shutout into the sixth before giving up four singles, three of which had an exit velocity of less than 76 MPH. He was also done in by the Mets bullpen, as Chase Shreve allowed two of Carrasco's inherited runners to score. Nevertheless, Carrasco earned the win and struck out seven despite just nine whiffs. His control continues to be excellent, as he has walked just eight batters all season, and his 1.38 BB/9 rate would be a career best. With his strikeout upside a bit limited, Carrasco is no longer an ace pitcher, but he can easily be a fourth starter for any fantasy team. He will take on the Nationals next.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Tony Gonsolin earns his fifth win of the season on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin pitched six innings on Saturday, striking out seven, and allowing four hits for two earned runs in the Dodgers' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Gonsolin has been unbeatable this season as he came out unscathed again on Saturday keeping his perfect record...
PHOENIX, AZ

