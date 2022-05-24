FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup of the Day: Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton, Mike Trout (5/24)

Carlos Carrasco allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings on Friday against the Phillies. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 5-1. Carrasco pitched much better than his final line, taking a shutout into the sixth before giving up four singles, three of which had an exit velocity of less than 76 MPH. He was also done in by the Mets bullpen, as Chase Shreve allowed two of Carrasco's inherited runners to score. Nevertheless, Carrasco earned the win and struck out seven despite just nine whiffs. His control continues to be excellent, as he has walked just eight batters all season, and his 1.38 BB/9 rate would be a career best. With his strikeout upside a bit limited, Carrasco is no longer an ace pitcher, but he can easily be a fourth starter for any fantasy team. He will take on the Nationals next.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO