Former U of L great Wagner joining basketball staff

Kentucky staved off elimination at the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the second time in three days, defeating 24th ranked Vanderbilt 10-2 on Friday. The Wildcats now have won multiple games at the event for the first time since 2014. Kentucky will play in an elimination game against either Tennessee or LSU on Saturday.
Former University of Kentucky football coach Hal Mumme pleaded guilty after his arrest early today. WKYT reports Mumme was arrested at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Lexington early this morning after being asked to leave the facility and he refused after running up a bar tab. He was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. Mumme was UK’s head coach from late 1996-2001. He resigned amid allegations he violated NCAA rules.
