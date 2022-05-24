Otto Porter out for Game 4

Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 4. Steve Kerr: “He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here. This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.”

Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.

Otto Porter Jr. is considered “doubtful” for tomorrow’s Game 4, Steve Kerr says. Kerr says Porter is feeling alright today, but if it comes down to a close call tomorrow, they’ll rest him. But, there’s an overall positive attitude regarding the injury that it’s not too serious. – 2:05 PM

Brad Townsend: Looney on the Warriors’ rebounding dominance in this series, but playing w/o Porter tonight: “Missing Otto is huge. He’s one of our best rebounders.” -via Twitter @townbrad / May 24, 2022

Golden State: Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 23, 2022

Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 23, 2022