Otto Porter out for Game 4
Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 4. Steve Kerr: “He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here. This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.”
The Warriors will be without veteran Otto Porter Jr. due to foot soreness for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Mavericks.
Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.
“We have to make the right decision here.” – 1:00 PM
After exiting Game 3 early due to foot soreness, Otto Porter Jr. is considered doubtful for Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj… – 12:06 PM
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited the contest with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj… – 6:00 PM
Otto Porter Jr. is considered “doubtful” for tomorrow’s Game 4, Steve Kerr says. Kerr says Porter is feeling alright today, but if it comes down to a close call tomorrow, they’ll rest him. But, there’s an overall positive attitude regarding the injury that it’s not too serious. – 2:05 PM
Otto Porter is doubtful for Tuesday. Steve says he wasn’t feeling terrible this morning but they are being cautious. Overall it is good news though because nothing appeared in the X-rays. – 2:04 PM
Brad Townsend: Looney on the Warriors’ rebounding dominance in this series, but playing w/o Porter tonight: “Missing Otto is huge. He’s one of our best rebounders.” -via Twitter @townbrad / May 24, 2022
Golden State: Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 23, 2022
Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 23, 2022
