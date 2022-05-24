Penn Yan man enters local business while permanently banned

A Penn Yan man has been charged with trespass after he allegedly forced his way into a neighbor’s apartment breaking the door. Police say Dale Eaves allegedly used methamphetamine and claimed he was attempting to get away from an intruder in his own apartment. It was later determined there was no intruder in the 49-year-old’s apartment and he admitted to be hallucinating.

