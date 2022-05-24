ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan man enters local business while permanently banned

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Police say a Penn Yan man was arrested following a trespass complaint. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department issued Edward Judy, 30, of...

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

