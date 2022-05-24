ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman police find fake money in dome light of car they were chasing

By Joe Gorman
 5 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Boardman Township police late Monday found $1,300 in fake money in a car they chased briefly as part of a shoplifting investigation.

Nicholas Kovacs, 40, of Shields Road, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and two first-degree misdemeanors of fleeing and eluding and theft.

Court records show Kovacs was arraigned on Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman but a bond was not listed. He has a preliminary hearing on May 31.

Kovacs was arrested after police were called about 10 p.m. to the Walmart on Doral Drive for a report that he was switching price tags on items while he was in the self-checkout. He was confronted by an employee who managed to get the items back and the fake price tags but Kovacs was still able to leave in his truck.

Police found the truck on Indianola Road and tried to pull it over, but instead of stopping, he continued driving with his flashers on until he turned into a drive in the 200 block of Shields Road. Reports said Kovacs told police he was aware they wanted him to pull over but he was close to his home and decided to go there instead.

Reports said his truck had a fictitious plate and police found another plate in the truck that was from a stolen car. During a search of the truck, police also found 13 fake $100 bills in the dome light, reports said.

Reports said Kovacs told police the money was fake and he gave it to his kids to play with.

