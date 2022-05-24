Grove City falls to Franklin in softball playoff
MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – After beginning the season with a 16-0 record, Franklin’s softball team advanced to the District 10 Quad A Semifinal by topping Grove City, 12-2.
In the first inning, junior Sydni Hoobler crossed home on a Gabriella Laderer pop out to score from third base.
Franklin scored five runs in the third inning.Ramírez homers, McKenzie sharp as Cleveland downs Astros
Trinity Edge had a pair of run-scoring doubles. Gabriella Wimer also drove in multiple runs on two singles.
The Knights (18-2) will play the winner of Conneaut and Hickory on Thursday.
During the regular season, Franklin defeated the Eagles twice by a combined score of 21-1. Grove City falls to 9-10.
