Grove City falls to Franklin in softball playoff

By Vince Pellegrini
 5 days ago

MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – After beginning the season with a 16-0 record, Franklin’s softball team advanced to the District 10 Quad A Semifinal by topping Grove City, 12-2.

In the first inning, junior Sydni Hoobler crossed home on a Gabriella Laderer pop out to score from third base.

Franklin scored five runs in the third inning.

Trinity Edge had a pair of run-scoring doubles. Gabriella Wimer also drove in multiple runs on two singles.

The Knights (18-2) will play the winner of Conneaut and Hickory on Thursday.

During the regular season, Franklin defeated the Eagles twice by a combined score of 21-1. Grove City falls to 9-10.

