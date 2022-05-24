ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Free outdoor fitness classes at Empire State Plaza this summer

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nc4rf_0forhbsv00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Free outdoor fitness classes are being offered at the Empire State Plaza this summer. The “Summer Fitness at the Plaza” program presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York starts on May 31.

The classes are open to people of all ages, regardless of fitness level or experience. The classes are held outdoors, weather permitting, on the grassy area between Agency Buildings 2 and 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through August 25.

“OGS is excited to bring our Fitness at the Plaza program back outside for the summer season,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York has been a generous sponsor of OGS events for many years. We want to thank them and our fitness instructors, Anzala and our friends at the Hot Yoga Spot, for helping us keep the state workforce and the public healthy and fit at the Empire State Plaza.”

SWV to headline Black Arts and Cultural Festival at Empire State Plaza

Classes

369 Fit Zumba with Anzala on Tuesday

Zumba combines cardio, muscle conditioning, and a mix of low- and high-intensity dance moves that offer a fun fitness program. Zumba provides a total body workout while dancing to Latin and international rhythms. Participants will enjoy a calorie-burning workout led by Anzala. All fitness levels are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo to perform at Empire State Plaza

Summer Flow Yoga with The Hot Yoga Spot on Thursdays

Refresh, restore, and rejuvenate in a summer flow suitable for all levels of experience. This class offers participants a playful, fun, and motivating practice that will help them gain a stronger sense of body awareness and correct alignment. More advanced poses are taught in stages so everyone can safely challenge themselves.

Fitness classes will not be held the week of July 4. In case of inclement weather, a rain location will be announced on the Empire State Plaza website . Class participants should bring their own exercise mats, water bottles, and towels. No equipment will be provided.

Rock band Moe to kick off Empire State Plaza concert series

Everyone is required to sign a waiver to participate. People are encouraged to pre-register on the Empire State Plaza website to sign the waiver in advance and to be contacted regarding any updates to the schedule. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Washington Park holds annual tulip dig

Tulip Fest has come and gone, but Washington Park and the City of Albany gave people an opportunity to take a piece of the festival home with them on Saturday. Hundreds came out to get their garden forks into the ground for the annual Tulip Dig.
Where to Go to Grab a Gourmet Brunch in Albany

Looking for brunch in Albany? Whether you’re in search of a morning meal that’s bougie or boozy, the Capital Region has it all. By Zarah Kavarana, Sabrina Sucato, and Matt Moment. Risotto. Located in Loudon Plaza, this Capital City brunch favorite lets variety reign supreme. Take your pick...
104.5 The Team

Abandoned Nevele Resort In Catskills! Want to See What It’s Like Today?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There is something mysteriously intriguing about abandoned buildings. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways, rooms and driveways. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
WRGB

A little bit of Tulip Fest, right in your flower beds, Tulip dig and sale this weekend

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The bright and colorful tulips that covered the grounds at Albany's Washington Park for Tulip-Fest three weeks ago have come and gone, but you have the opportunity to get the bulbs from the tulip beds and plant them at your own home. This Saturday, Tulip Dig takes place where you can come dig up some of the bulbs to plant later this fall. Then next Spring, your own yard will be blooming with tulips from Tulip Fest.
ALBANY, NY
