Free outdoor fitness classes at Empire State Plaza this summer

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Free outdoor fitness classes are being offered at the Empire State Plaza this summer. The “Summer Fitness at the Plaza” program presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York starts on May 31.

The classes are open to people of all ages, regardless of fitness level or experience. The classes are held outdoors, weather permitting, on the grassy area between Agency Buildings 2 and 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through August 25.

“OGS is excited to bring our Fitness at the Plaza program back outside for the summer season,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York has been a generous sponsor of OGS events for many years. We want to thank them and our fitness instructors, Anzala and our friends at the Hot Yoga Spot, for helping us keep the state workforce and the public healthy and fit at the Empire State Plaza.”

Classes

369 Fit Zumba with Anzala on Tuesday

Zumba combines cardio, muscle conditioning, and a mix of low- and high-intensity dance moves that offer a fun fitness program. Zumba provides a total body workout while dancing to Latin and international rhythms. Participants will enjoy a calorie-burning workout led by Anzala. All fitness levels are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

Summer Flow Yoga with The Hot Yoga Spot on Thursdays

Refresh, restore, and rejuvenate in a summer flow suitable for all levels of experience. This class offers participants a playful, fun, and motivating practice that will help them gain a stronger sense of body awareness and correct alignment. More advanced poses are taught in stages so everyone can safely challenge themselves.

Fitness classes will not be held the week of July 4. In case of inclement weather, a rain location will be announced on the Empire State Plaza website . Class participants should bring their own exercise mats, water bottles, and towels. No equipment will be provided.

Everyone is required to sign a waiver to participate. People are encouraged to pre-register on the Empire State Plaza website to sign the waiver in advance and to be contacted regarding any updates to the schedule. Walk-ins are also welcome.

