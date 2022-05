(Winneshiek County, IA) -- A black bear's been spotted in northeast Iowa's Winneshiek County. The Sheriff's Office posted this video on social media of a bear roaming around a neighborhood near the town of Hesper, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Wildlife officials are reminding homeowners in the area to to keep garages and sheds closed up and garbage should be brought inside.

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO