Martin, TN

UT Martin honors 2

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

MARTIN, Tennessee — Two area students have been included in University of Tennessee at Martin's Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls....

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Former Riverbend broadcaster, teacher dies Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Funeral services are pending for founding WBGZ stockholder Mike Dreith, formerly of Bethalto, according to the radio station. Dreith, 65, currently was mayor of Fairfield about two hours southeast of Bethalto. He reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield on Saturday and died a short time later.
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Alton celebrates Class of 2022

ALTON - For the first time since 2019, parents and students gathered in the Alton High School gymnasium to honor the Class of 2022. Senior Class President Kamren Mason-El spoke about the pandemic, noting the class was only one to go from in-person learning to online learning, to hybrid learning and then back to in-person learning. "We have made history, and will likely go down as the most adaptive class in Alton High School history," she said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

PB & J rocks Grafton Tuesday

GRAFTON - PB & J Band will perform at the Grafton Pub, 225 W. Main St., from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. PB & J is a Folk, Country and Rock band based in Harvard, Illinois. They are a guitar trio with three distinct styles that create a unique sound. They perform covers by bands such as John Prine,The Beatles, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, The Jayhawks, Jimmy Buffet, and Marshall Tucker, to name a few. Keeping their set lists fresh is important so we are constantly updating their songs. PB & J started performing in 2017.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Snelson marks 50 years of service to Granite City students

Mary Ruth Snelson on Thursday recorded 50 years of service to Granite City schools. Snelson, 72, is a building aide (reading interventionist) at Frohardt 3-4 Education Center, when she is not subbing as a teacher or a paraprofessional. "I feel I still have something to offer and I can be a benefit to these children," Snelson said. "I love seeing a child with a smile on their face because they have accomplished something new."
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Author writes military suspense novel set in Edwardsville

A former Edwardsville resident has recently completed a sequel set in the city as a sequel to his first book. Author John Klobnak, of "Mr. and Mrs. Medal of Honor," now has the book's sequel, "Stolen Revenge," available.  The story involves a couple, both Army veterans who both won the Medal of Honor, Klobnak explained.  The husband, a former sniper who killed a high-ranking Al Qaeda terrorist in Iraq, learns the son of the terrorist is now in the U.S. with a team of assassins and the husband is their main target.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 may bring more prizes

MADISON - From a beer and a hot dog in the stands, to hotels and corporate sponsorships, the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 is going to fill a lot of cash registers. And while some are focusing on the immediate financial benefits, others are working to use the event to spur additional development and tourism. "What it means is thousands of visitors coming to the region, both Missouri and Illinois," said Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. "They will spend a week here. It's not just a race on Sunday. It's a weeklong of activities.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Korte & Luitjohan announces promotion, hirings

HIGHLAND — Korte & Luitjohan has announced the promotion of Kyle Luitjohan to project manager. Luitjohan began his career with K & L in September 2013 as an assistant project manager and information technology manager. He will continue his IT duties in his new role.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Grabbing her graduation gown

ALTON — Alton High School senior Autumn Hood was among the many students picking up their her caps and gowns Wednesday for the Friday night Alton High School graduation. The annual commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Alton High School.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

YWCA hosting yoga, life coach

ALTON - Louise Hamlin-Laird will teach two types of yoga at the YWCA of Alton at 304 E. 3rd St. Sit to Stand Chair Yoga will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays 3-4 p.m. Strengthen and Stretch Gentle Yoga will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Classes run June 13-July 20 and are $10 each; to sign up visit http://tiny.cc/durruz.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

James Killion's birthday event set Saturday

ALTON - The James Killion Park Beautification and Enhancement committee will host James Killion Day at James Killion Park, 2400 Washington Ave., from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 28. The event is is meant to celebrate the birthday and life of Killion as well as honor veterans from the past, present and future. Mayor David Goins, members of the Killion family and local veterans will be in attendance. Food, drinks and musical entertainment by DJ Love will also be present.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Illinois 3 corridor generates $16B, supports 220,000 jobs

ST. LOUIS - The 60-mile stretch of Illinois 3 between Godfrey and Waterloo generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. According to the study, the corridor is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Flowers hung in Upper Alton

ALTON - More than 100 flowering baskets were hung in Upper Alton's Pie Town district on Thursday, with the help of the Probation Alton Clean Up Partnership. Volunteers and PACUP participants hung the baskets on Washinton and College avenues in preparation for the Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday. They will be watered by volunteers through October when they will be taken down for the winter.  The flowering basket project was founded by Dale and Carol Neudecker more than 15 years ago. The Upper Alton Association maintains a golf cart with a watering system to keep the flowers going through the hot summer months. The annual Memorial Day Parade steps off Monday at 10 a.m. from the parking lot of Alton Middle School on College Avenue.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Sabo: Redbirds kickers were a 'special team' w/15 photos

GODFREY - As she looked over at her players following last week's 2-1 loss to Edwardsville in the Collinsville 3A Regional final, Alton girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo fought back tears. Especially when she spoke of one particular player, senior Taylor Freer, who suffered a severe ankle sprain in the game.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Cedarhurst plans mental health session June 1

GODFREY -  Cedarhurst Senior Living will host a mid-year mental health check-up with a meaningful conversation in what it means to take care of mental health.  The session will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Cedarhurst of Godfrey, 1000 Airport Road.  "You will learn to spot ways to improve your mental well-being and emotional health during our June Mindful Caregiving session," said Cedarhurst's Breanna Wyman, director of sales.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

