OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said it will not be filing charges in relation to a fatal road rage incident on May 15 that was being investigated by homicide detectives. According to authorities, an investigation into the death of 57-year-old Paul Arispe concluded that the victim followed an Omaha man to his mother's residence. At that point, Arispe followed the man to the front yard where the confrontation happened.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO