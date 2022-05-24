Nick Wright's problem with the NIL I What's Wright?

Practice is underway for the four NFL quarterbacks partaking in The Match at The Wynn Las Vegas on June 1. The 12-hole exhibition will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET. Veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a charity golf event that has raised $33 million and donated 12 million meals to Feeding America since its debut in 2018, according to the Bills.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO