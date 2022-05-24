Nick Wright's problem with the NIL I What's Wright?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Try as they might, the Houston Gamblers just can't catch a break. They did a lot of things right on Sunday against the Philadelphia Stars. They tried a new quarterback. They were gifted an early lead by their defense. They even built themselves a double-digit advantage entering the fourth quarter.
With four weeks to go in the regular season, the USFL's playoff races are heating up. In fact, a couple of contests this weekend could have major implications for the postseason, with the Birmingham Stallions (6-0) and New Jersey Generals (5-1) both in position to clinch playoff berths. The Philadelphia...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz wanted folks sitting inside the media conference room at Protective Stadium to know that he’s happy. He’s happy his team came from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16 on Sunday. He’s happy that his team improved to 7-0, and he’s happy his team became the second to earn entry into the playoffs before Memorial Day.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At the lectern, Mike Riley sat down between running back Darius Victor and cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry, and admired a blue envelope handed to him by a United States Football League official. "Would you look at that?" Riley told Victor. "That’s our invitation," Victor said. "Our...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Halfway through the press conference, after taking questions from folks inside Protective Stadium, a call was put out to media members present via Zoom to ask their questions. After a long, awkward silence, New Orleans Breakers head coach Larry Fedora piped in from between players Kyle...
Week 7 of the USFL season continues Saturday with a matchup between the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) and the Michigan Panthers (1-5), and we've got you covered from start to finish on FS1. In the early window, the New Jersey Generals became the first USFL team to clinch a postseason...
Jameis Winston is working his way back to full strength for the New Orleans Saints, and the big-armed QB has quickly become fond of the receiving corps he's been endowed with. "He's smooth as the other side of the pillow!" Winston said this week of rookie wideout Chris Olave. Winston...
What looked like a potential blowout on paper instead turned into a brawl Sunday, with the Birmingham Stallions barely having the horses to overcome a plucky effort from the Pittsburgh Maulers, eventually winning 26-16 to keep the USFL's only undefeated season intact. Skip Holtz’s Stallions entered the game 6-0 and...
Josh McDaniels is about to embark on his second stint as an NFL head coach, after being hired by the Las Vegas Raiders in January. And as a former New England Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels will aim to find a level of success that Bill Belichick disciples — including himself — have often failed to reach.
Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their sixth Finals in eight seasons with a 120-110 Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and was named Western Conference MVP. He is arguably a game changer and four games away from another ring and even Finals MVP. Hear why Colin Cowherd is 'done arguing for Curry.'
Lewis Cine enters the NFL with a reputation of being a hard-hitting safety who doesn't shy away from contact. The former Georgia Bulldog was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the final pick of the first round and is expected to make an instant impact in their secondary. Cine had...
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense leveled up this offseason with the acquisition of A.J. Brown, a veteran wide receiver whom the Tennessee Titans dealt to the Eagles in a shocking draft-night deal. Brown's presence offers some immediate help for young quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is facing what is likely to be...
Practice is underway for the four NFL quarterbacks partaking in The Match at The Wynn Las Vegas on June 1. The 12-hole exhibition will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET. Veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a charity golf event that has raised $33 million and donated 12 million meals to Feeding America since its debut in 2018, according to the Bills.
GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Gallaudet sprinter Eric Gregory. Gregory, a sophomore, won the final in 46.19 seconds, improving on his own school record. Gregory later finished third in the 200. Thanks to Gregory's 16 points, Gallaudet finished 17th in the team standings, its best showing at an NCAA national...
