ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Dončić needs a better supporting cast I What's Wright?

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Dallas Mavericks down 3-0 to the Golden State Warriors...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Why Steph Curry is the 'most influential player ever' I THE HERD

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their sixth Finals in eight seasons with a 120-110 Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and was named Western Conference MVP. He is arguably a game changer and four games away from another ring and even Finals MVP. Hear why Colin Cowherd is 'done arguing for Curry.'
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Luka says he 'played terrible', Mavs eliminated in Game 5 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Luka Dončić carried the Dallas Mavericks on his back to the Western Conference Finals, but couldn't seem to find his stride against the Golden State Warriors to advance and face the East. Now, with the Mavericks eliminated from the playoffs in 5 games, Nick Wright explores where his team went wrong, and where they can improve if they want to see another conference final next season.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Odds: How to bet NBA Finals, lines, pick

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will battle in the NBA Finals for pro basketball's ultimate trophy. The NBA Finals will begin Thursday night in San Francisco. For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NBA section on FOX Bet, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: How the Warriors odds moved throughout their comeback season

The Golden State Warriors are making their sixth NBA Finals trip in the last eight seasons. For fans, this season was a return to the glory days as Steph, Klay, and Draymond shared the court for the first time in over 900 days. And for Golden State futures backers, all those threes and shimmies can pay off if the Warriors come out to playyyy for four more games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
FOX Sports

Steph Curry's leadership propels GS to 2022 NBA Finals I THE HERD

NBA reporter Mark Medina joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the Golden State Warriors, who are going to their first NBA Finals since 2019. Medina tells Colin how Steph Curry's leadership propelled this Warriors team to a successful season, and how Steve Kerr's ability to elevate an already strong roster is a credit to his coaching skill. Plus, the two share their thoughts on the Eastern Conference Finals, and what it would take for the Boston Celtics to close out the series against the Miami Heat. The two also discuss the future of Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles, and reports of a current split between LeBron James and the Lakers' organization in their choices in potential head coaches.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

If Celtics advance, can they take down Warriors in Finals? I UNDISPUTED

The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Finals last night and the Boston Celtics have a 3-2 series lead over the Miami Heat. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Boston is also favored by 8.5 points in Game 6. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their early Finals predictions if the Celtics do advance to play the Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Celtics put all the pieces together to reach 2022 NBA Finals

It was just about a year ago today when the Boston Celtics, following a disappointing first-round playoff loss to the Brooklyn Nets, announced a shakeup of their front office. The first half of the news release — that Danny Ainge, the team’s president of basketball operations, would be stepping down — did not come as much of a surprise. Ainge, after all, had held that role since 2003. Who could blame him for wanting to try his hand at something new?
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Dončić
FOX Sports

KD's legacy in question with Warriors returning Finals? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets has yet to bare much fruit. Meanwhile, after defeating the Dallas Mavericks, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are headed to another NBA Final, the 6th time in 8 seasons. Chris Broussard decides if Golden State winning a championship makes KD's choice to walk away look like a really bad one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Steph Curry leads Warriors to 6th NBA Finals in 8 seasons I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright explores whether Stephen Curry is one of the top 10 greatest NBA players of all time after leading the Golden State Warriors to their 6th Final in 8 seasons. Watch as he takes a look at Steph's legacy, his impact on the game of basketball, and what it would mean for him should the Warriors bring a Championship to Golden State this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Chris Paul ranks No. 21

2008 MVP runner-up Five-time assists leader. Not every legend wins an NBA title. Chris Paul hadn’t even played for one until last season, when he transformed yet another franchise into a winner. Another unceremonious playoff ouster this season, however, leaves a 17-year career packed with achievement susceptible to being...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Golden State Warriors
FOX Sports

NBA injuries: Smart, Williams, Herro questionable for Game 7

The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the NBA's biggest stars, but there's still time for teams to regroup and get back to full strength ahead of the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday. Here's where all the injuries stand for the teams still in the hunt as of Saturday.
NBA
FOX Sports

The Match: Everything you need to know

Practice is underway for the four NFL quarterbacks partaking in The Match at The Wynn Las Vegas on June 1. The 12-hole exhibition will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET. Veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a charity golf event that has raised $33 million and donated 12 million meals to Feeding America since its debut in 2018, according to the Bills.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy