Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video today has struck an exclusive, multi-film licensing deal with the Housefull franchise producer Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The deal will see six Bollywood movies from Sajid Nadiadwala’s company made available worldwide, with Amazon becoming the home to NGE’s upcoming movies, soon after their theatrical launch. NGE’s movie slate includes Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4 and Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project among others. They star the likes of Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Ahan Shetty and comes from Indian directors such as Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore, Dangal) Ravi Udyawar (Mom), Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal) Saket Chaudhry (Hindi Medium). The films will also be made...

