Netflix is about to deliver a story surrounding one of the world’s most dangerous, yet under-talked-about cult leaders, Warren Jeffs. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey will pull the curtain back on the man who picked up the torch from his father, Rulon Jeffs, and continued a horrifying offshoot of the Mormon religion. Hearing firsthand from the people it affected the most, including members of the cult and women who were forced to marry during their teenage years, a trailer for the upcoming documentary series promises to tell Jeffs’ story as it's never been told before.

