Matt Madalon competed in the Final Four twice when he was a player at Roanoke College, so he knows exactly what it means to be one of the last teams standing. He wants his Princeton players to soak up the atmosphere because these are memories that will last a lifetime, especially for a proud program returning to the national spotlight for the first time in 18 years this weekend in East Hartford, Connecticut.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO