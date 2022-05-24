ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Whoopi Goldberg defends Kellyanne Conway after ‘The View’ crowd boos

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5Nk1_0forbW4400

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg jumped to the defense of Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday’s show after the show’s crowd booed the former Trump administration official during her appearance in studio.

The incident occurred as “The View” panelist Sonny Hostin pressed Conway – who was on the show to promote her memoir “ Here’s The Deal ” — to detail whether she agreed with former President Trump that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”

In response, Conway said it was “pretty obvious that Joe Biden is the president.” She added that she “wrote extensively in this book” that she was “the closest person” to tell Trump he lost the race and that it “broke [her] heart” to deliver him the news.

“He should have won huge. He had all these accomplishments, he’s running against a guy that’s stuck in the basement and you’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Conway added .

. @KellyannePolls tells #TheView she "never" lied to former Pres. Trump about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"I'm the closest person to Donald Trump to tell him the earliest that he came up short. It broke my heart, I wanted him to get reelected," she adds. pic.twitter.com/EfzfNh0FiX

— The View (@TheView) May 24, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Conway’s quip drew a strong reaction from “The View” audience, with many attendees erupting in boos.

The negative response prompted Goldberg to interject on Conway’s behalf.

“Let me do something before you say anything else,” Goldberg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygqZJ_0forbW4400
Whoopi Goldberg told the audience not to boo Kellyanne Conway.
ABC

“Listen,” she added, addressing the crowd. “This is The View and this is her view and she’s talking about how she feels and what she knows. Please don’t boo her.”

Some audience members applauded in response to Goldberg’s remarks.

“I think they’re booing Biden staying in the basement,” Conway added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjhF1_0forbW4400
Kellyanne Conway was Donald Trump’s presidential campaign manager.
Getty Images

Conway, 55, served as Trump’s campaign manager during his successful bid for the White House in 2016 and later became a senior adviser during his four years in office. She left her role within the Trump administration in August 2020.

In excerpts from her memoir reported by The Post, Conway detailed how her husband’s frequent use of Twitter to publicly bash Trump placed a strain on their marriage.

Conway also described feeling “terror” when she learned that Taylor Lorenz, then a reporter for the New York Times, had compiled and published her 15-year-old daughter Claudia’s TikToks that were critical of Trump.

Conway argued that Trump aides helped to convince him he had won the 2020 election. She also slammed Trump’s 2020 campaign team for failing to secure his re-election while squandering a fortune in funds.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Donald Trump
HollywoodLife

Paul Pelosi: 5 Things About Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, 82, Who Was Arrested For A DUI

While Nancy Pelosi may have an extensive career in the spotlight given her status of Speaker of the House, her husband, Paul Pelosi has mostly managed to keep his life private. However, it was revealed on May 29 that he was arrested the previous night in Napa Valley for driving under the influence, sparking much controversy and bringing his name to the public.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy