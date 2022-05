SAN ANGELO, Texas — Many are looking forward to this weekend as we finally get our chance to cool down and leave the triple-digit heat in the past. We’ve mentioned records being broken on many of these days, but there’s a new record that’s been recently broken: a total of 100+ degree days in a month. Friday will the be the 12th day for both San Angelo and Abilene, smashing their previous records of 11 days and 7 days, respectively.

