ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are asking the public for help identifying suspects in a recent shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. French Broad Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on May 22 for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes but no victim. Further investigation revealed a man had gone to Mission Hospital with a gunshot wound, officials say.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO