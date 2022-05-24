ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

2022 Pac-12 baseball tournament bracket, scores, schedule, plus how to watch, follow the action

By Joel Odom
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time, the Pac-12 Conference is hosting a baseball tournament between the regular season and the NCAA baseball tournament. The five-day Pac-12 tournament began Wednesday and runs through Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament champion will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tourney, and that field of...

