HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Four teens are facing charges after being accused of leading police on a short chase in a stolen vehicle and pointing a gun at a school bus. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said it started with a call around 4:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Raceway Road. Police got a call that said four teens were seen in a gray vehicle in the Wynnebrooke subdivision.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO