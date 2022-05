Before even the names of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas were known, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was dismissing calls to re-examine that state’s loose gun laws. He said the issue is not access to guns, but mental health. Meanwhile, in California, Governor Newsom and state lawmakers gathered to announce new legislation to tighten gun sales and allow citizens to sue illegal gun sellers. Then, faced with a tight job market, the Navy is banking that the “Top Gun: Maverick” can help rescue naval aviation from a pilot shortage 36 years after the original film broke recruiting records. Finally, this weekend in San Diego you can find visual art from local Asian American Pacific Islander artists, a pairing of choreography and rock climbing and some Beethoven.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO