ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Monopoly is making a Scottsdale edition. Which landmarks should be included?

12 News
12 News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Taliesin West or Camelback Inn could potentially be up for sale soon -- not in the real world, but in the emblematic world that's made possible by one of America's favorite board games. Hasbro and Top Trumps USA are creating a new edition of Monopoly...

www.12news.com

Comments / 2

Related
santansun.com

Hotel remodel brings a bit of Hawaii to Arizona Avenue

The Aloha boutique motel on Arizona Avenue in Chandler transformed many times on its way to a grand reopening with a Hawaiian motif. When owners Bill Simmonds and John Hylton first looked at the aging motel that first opened in 1950, they were thinking of converting it into apartments. “We...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Where to get the best summer seafood in metro Phoenix

The triple-digit heat is upon us, and it’s time to start eating for summer. And here in Arizona, this is about survival, so the colder the dish, the better. Popsicles, fresh fruit, salads and icy cocktails might come to mind for some. But Nikki Buchanan has another suggestion: seafood.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 consignment shops for 2022

Here are the Top 10 consignment shops in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Phoenix metro area

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mattel Announce Barbie and Masters of the Universe Experiences For Upcoming Arizona Adventure Park

Arizona is finally getting a theme park! Plans for the new Mattel Adventure Park coming to Glendale in 2023 continues to evolve and grow. Mattel, Incorporated and EPIC Resort Destinations, LLC have announced that Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona will feature additional brand experiences from Barbie, Masters of the Universe, and Mattel Games when the park opens in 2023.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Monopoly#New Edition#Board Games#Top Trumps Usa#Parker Brothers
kjzz.org

Phoenix's Boycott Bar is one of the last lesbian bars in America

When the pandemic began, bars around the country were hit hard — maybe harder than any other kind of business because they depend on people gathering in a place together. Unlike restaurants, they couldn’t really do take out and, unlike retail, there wasn’t much to sell online.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe police prepare to enter Tempe Town Lake

Officials say they're unsure exactly how many animals have died in the fire. Paradise Valley man helps the neighborhood by cleaning up dog poop, trash. Jim Saunders calls himself the "Poop Fairy" and has taken it upon himself to keep his Paradise Valley community clean. Trouble hiring has led to...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/29)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Wednesday June 1 from 2pm – 5pm for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters from their multiple Phoenix area locations. Interviewing for the following positions; Respiratory, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs, Pharmacists, Laboratory, Medical Assistant/Patient Care Techs, Patient Registration, Scheduling and Medical Billing, Nutrition and Housekeeping Services. Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500* on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at HonorHealth Shea Medical Center 9003 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Brady Conference Center. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, a Phoenix Point of Pride

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Locals have called it “The Wedding Cake” house, as the shape of the multi-tiered home resembles a three-layer cake. You’ve likely seen the unique structure near the intersection of Van Buren and 52nd streets. Drivers along the Loop 202 freeway enjoy a clear view of the Phoenix landmark perched atop a knoll surrounded by acres of the desert landscape.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: June 2022

FRIDAY 6/3 – SUNDAY 6/5. Times and locations vary, starting on Railroad Ave. in Willcox. 2022 marks 150 years of ranching in this cattle country – come out and celebrate! Guests will find saddle-making and blacksmith demos, history presentations, walking tours, a street dance and art show, games, goat roping competitions, a trade show and more – all packed into one weekend. This event is free for all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale woman says pet sitter mistreated dog, trashed home

Paradise Valley man helps the neighborhood by cleaning up dog poop, trash. Jim Saunders calls himself the "Poop Fairy" and has taken it upon himself to keep his Paradise Valley community clean. Trouble hiring has led to some Phoenix-area city pools remaining closed for summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Dianne Price

Bringing 'the C word' out of the closet and into the light

According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly one in four Americans "will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes (based on 2015–2017 data)."* With such a pervasive scourge, why is it that we still stumble over our words when it comes to talking about how cancer might affect us or our loved ones? Perhaps it is in the arts where we can find new ways to see and talk about cancer.
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Exchange: SRP, Cities Eye Higher Height for Verde River Dam

PHOENIX (AP) — Cities across metro Phoenix have partnered with the Salt River Project to figure out how best to increase water storage on the Verde River. In the long run, the partners want to offset the declining capacity of Horseshoe Reservoir by raising the height of the Bartlett Dam, which sits about 20 miles (32 kilometers) downstream, to store that amount of water and then some. The SRP and 20 partners are working with the federal Bureau of Reclamation on the effort.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy