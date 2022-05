SENECA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - 13 passengers were sent to the hospital after a boat explosion in LaSalle County Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Phil Wire with Illinois Conservation Police, officers responded around 4:20 PM to Spring Brook Marina near Seneca on reports of a flaming vessel. 17 occupants were on board the vessel at the time of the explosion. Among the 13 hospitalized, one was life-flighted in critical condition to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. One employee from the Spring Brook Marina was also hospitalized.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO