Fast food benefit being held for Deputy Harper of Spencer County
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A deputy who was injured in a car accident near the end of April is getting some support from two local Wendy’s restaurants.
A Benefit Night is going to be held to support Deputy Ron Harper Jr. The owners of two local Wendy’s are donating 100% of all proceeds made on May 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at both the Rockport and Dale Wendy’s.SCSO: Deputy Harper is alert and still in the hospital
The Dale Wendy's is located at 814 Conner Court, while the Rockport Wendy's is located in a gas station at 981b IN-161.
