Hard work and determination propelled Hannibal High School senior Jordan McCombie toward the top of her graduating class, earning the distinction as salutation. McCombie will take that work ethic to SUNY Oswego next year, where she will major in political science and business. However, that won’t be the end of her schooling, as she plans on attending law school at Syracuse University before embarking on a career in the field.

HANNIBAL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO