ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware governor vetoes marijuana legalization

By Reid Wilson
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eD2jT_0forX16C00
Tweet

Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would have legalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, setting up a potential showdown with legislators who might try to force the measure into law over his objections.

Carney vetoed a measure to legalize possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana for those who are over 21 years old. It would have allowed people to give marijuana to others, but it would not have set up a recreational sales scheme like those that exist in neighboring states.

In a message to legislators, Carney said he supported decriminalizing marijuana but that he could not go as far as legalization.

“I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people. Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved,” he wrote.

Opponents of marijuana legalization cheered Carney’s decision, equating the industry that would crop up after legalization with Big Tobacco.

“This was Gov. Carney’s Big Tobacco moment — and he did the right thing,” said ex-Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-R.I.), co-founder of the anti-legalization group Smart Approaches to Marijuana. “Today is a win for public health, the citizens of Delaware, and common sense. Political leaders in Delaware have a rich history of standing up to Big Tobacco and marijuana is simply Big Tobacco’s new marketing strategy.”

Supporters of legalization said they were not surprised by Carney’s opposition. The second-term governor has long promised to block pot legalization.

In a statement, Laura Sharer, executive director of Delaware’s branch of NORML, a pro-legalization advocacy group, urged legislators to override Carney’s veto.

“We’re urging our General Assembly to see through this process, no matter the hurdles. Delawareans should not be left to bear the unjustifiable human costs of life-altering police stops, searches, and arrests for cannabis, a non-toxic plant,” Sharer said.

To override Carney’s veto, the Delaware General Assembly would need to muster three-fifths of the vote in both chambers, or 12 votes in the 20-member Senate and 24 votes in the 40-member House. On final passage, 13 senators and 26 representatives voted to approve the measure.

But Delaware has a long history of comity between the legislature and the governor. No governor has had a veto overridden since 1977, according to the Delaware News Journal. Legislators have not even tried to override a governor’s veto since 1990.

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use, including New Jersey and Virginia. Maryland voters will get the option to legalize marijuana at the ballot box later this year.

But the Delaware legislature is the only option for legalization in the First State, which has no referendum or ballot initiative option.

In a statement, state Rep. Ed Osienski (D), the bill’s prime sponsor, said legislators would review their options before deciding on next steps.

Comments / 2

Related
thecentersquare.com

Carney vetoes simple cannabis legalization bill

(The Center Square) – A bill containing marijuana possession legalization for residents of Delaware has been vetoed, Gov. John Carney said. The second-term Democrat announced Tuesday he would not sign House Bill 371 because he felt promoting recreational use of the federally listed Schedule I drug and “promoting or expanding” its use is not in “the best interests of residents in the state."
DELAWARE STATE
UPI News

Michigan Republicans block gun control votes after Texas shooting

May 25 (UPI) -- Republican state lawmakers in Michigan blocked Democrat's efforts to bring gun storage safety and background check bills to a vote Wednesday, one day after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Michigan's bills would require safe storage standards for guns that could be accessed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
Local
Delaware Government
State
Maryland State
WCPO

Will Ohio and Kentucky suspend the gasoline tax?

CINCINNNATI — A growing number of states are now suspending their gasoline taxes, in an effort to bring down soaring gas prices, currently averaging $4.60 nationwide. Georgia currently has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation because it suspended the state's 29-cent a gallon tax in late March.
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalized Marijuana#Vetoes#Marijuana Legalization#Politics State#Politics Governor
CBS Pittsburgh

As mail-in ballots continue to be counted, Mccormick narrows Oz's lead in Senate GOP nomination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been six days since the Primary election, and we still do not know who won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.This race is heading to overtime.By late Monday, Mehmet Oz's lead over Dave McCormick dropped below 1,000 votes out of 1.3 million votes cast, as more of the Republican mail-in ballots were counted.But it's not clear McCormick can overtake Oz, says Adam Bonin, a Pennsylvania elections attorney based in Philadelphia."They are gradually going in McCormick's favor. He is gaining about 90 votes on Oz out of every thousand, which is obviously a gain. But when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers

The two Democrats in Missouri's congressional delegation called for more action to address gun violence after a shooter killed 19 elementary students at a Texas school, while a Republican who represents Columbia and other parts of Mid-Missouri offered prayers. The post Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KARE 11

Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
MyArkLaMiss

Here’s who will faceoff for Arkansas Governor seat in November

ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the 2022 Arkansas Primary election. The following candidates will faceoff in November for the Arkansas Governor seat: Republican candidate Sarah Sanders. Democratic candidate Chris Jones. See the full 2022 Arkansas Primary Election results below: KTVE and KARD election coverage is brought to you by Delek US.
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

The Hill

575K+
Followers
70K+
Post
433M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy