A one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on Saturday resulted in the death of a Norborne woman and the injuries of two other passengers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred when an ATV driven by 31-year-old Brandon Gaddis and three passengers became airborne, struck the ground, and overturned. Two of the passengers, 35-year-old Keonna Fizer and 34-year-old Amanda Atkison, were ejected during the crash. Fizer was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Chariton County paramedic. Atkison and a 13-year-old juvenile suffered injuries. Gaddis did not reportedly suffer any injuries.

NORBORNE, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO