ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria man returns to US after volunteering to train Ukrainian police

By Annie Kate
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jz0PD_0forVucc00

(WMBD) — Jamie Carney saw what was happening in Ukraine and decided he had no choice but to join the fight.

“It’s really bad. There’s no other way to really put it, it’s really bad over there. I’ve seen things that I wish I’d never seen, things that people shouldn’t have to see,” Carney said.

U of I student groups raise money for Ukraine by playing basketball

Originally from Peoria, Carney now lives in Pekin, and was working security when he applied to volunteer in Ukraine. After applying, he was recruited by an American task force to train Ukrainian police, so they can aid in military efforts against the Russian front line.

He left for the war-torn country on March 26 and returned last week.

“They’re fighting for their land, their freedom, their everything. And they’re doing a great job, but it’s a bad fight right now,” Carney said.

The only thing provided to the volunteers, Carney said, was their weapons; it was up to individuals to supply themselves.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jeUjC_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIK4Q_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0Jkk_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMh1B_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zatLM_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRd4b_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ifXO_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XdMK_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTGxs_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4Eqk_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Vq5b_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cI26_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QK5XF_0forVucc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGga8_0forVucc00
The above photos were provided to WMBD by Carney

Carney said of all the things happening, he had the hardest time getting used to the consistent air raid sirens.

“What’s really weird is, everyone’s just walking around, minding their own business, air raid sirens are going, kids are playing on a playground. A mother pushing a stroller down the street. I’m like, ‘what is going on? Do they not hear the air raid sirens?’ It just happens so often,” he said.

In addition to training Ukrainian police, Carney said, the Territorial Defense Foreign Legion– created as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine– also helped fight on the front lines.

US leads international efforts to send more aid to Ukraine

“I have very loud ringing in my ears since being over there. I’ve had artillery shells that were fairly nearby. I’ve had a couple of close calls, but not super close. But close enough,” Carney said.

What brought him back to the states, he said, was family matters. However, he is willing to go back.

“I want to go back, I want to help Ukraine defeat Russia, and hopefully this doesn’t widen out into something bigger,” he said. “I’ll do my part. I’ll do anything. If they need me to go train more police in a different city, I’ll do that. If they want me to go to the front line, I’ll do that. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it.”

Carney said he does not anticipate the war will end any time soon.

“One of the reasons that I did go and want to go is, Ukraine cannot lose this war,” Carney said. “I feel if they lose it, then NATO will probably be in it. And I don’t want my sons to have to fight this war. So I’d rather go there and fight it, so my sons don’t have to.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Edgar discusses primary, gun control measures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Republican Governor Jim Edgar joins Capitol Connection to discuss the primary race for Governor. Edgar was a moderate Republican who held office from 1991 to 1999. He warned Republicans about positioning themselves as too conservative ahead of the general election. He also said he is disappointed in Republicans refusal to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

12 arrested during latest Peoria Police Anti-Violence Initative

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police say 12 people were arrested, while several citations and numerous warnings were issued during the Department’s latest Anti-Violence Initiative. It happened Wednesday, May 25th. According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, approximately 11 vehicle stops were made, resulting in several citations...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

14 hurt in boat explosion on Illinois River

SENECA, Ill. (WCIA) — 14 people were hurt on Saturday when an explosion occurred on a boat moored in the Illinois River. The explosion happened at Springbrook Marina in Seneca. Officials said that at approximately 4:20 p.m., a 40-foot boat with 17 people on board had just completed fueling when an explosion happened inside the […]
SENECA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Peoria, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Central Illinois Proud

12 arrests in Peoria’s latest anti-violence patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest directed patrol in Peoria led to 12 arrests, five vehicles being impounded, and the seizure of two firearms as well as illegal drugs. Thursday’s directed patrol came as a result of approximately 11 vehicle stops, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for shooting a minor in face

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a minor. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl announced Thursday that Jacob R. Mariacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Mariacher pleaded guilty to the Class X offense of aggravated battery with a firearm on April […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Police#Ukrainian#American#Russian#Wmbd
1470 WMBD

Man makes plea in homicide case

PEORIA, Ill. – A man charged in connection with a shooting death has pleaded not guilty. John Nichols III, 26, made the plea during an arraignment hearing Thursday, according to court records, on a charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Nichols was initially arrested on First-Degree...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5 arrested for federal drug conspiracy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday revealed that five individuals were arrested for a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, the five defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy alleging that they acted together to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
WCIA

Taylorville man sentenced to prison for hurting police

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Officials said Michael Emery of Taylorville was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges stemmed from an incident on April 19 where Emery bit two Taylorville officers while […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign holds first block party at Country Brook

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign introduced its new Neighborhood Ambassadors team on Thursday at its first block party of the year. The program aims to connect the citizens with city officials and programs that can help the community thrive. “We’re building relationships. The thing that we really want to focus on this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
WCIA

‘Dangerous fugitive’ sought in connection to fatal Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — Rock Island Police said they are searching for a “dangerous fugitive” in connection to a fatal shooting last Sunday in Rock Island. An arrest warrant was issued for Terrionce C. Kitchen for first-degree murder following the shooting death of 19-year-old Dasavion Foster. Foster was found around 2:55 p.m. May 22 […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign church fundraises for medical debt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Instead of giving up for Lent, the Community United Church of Christ decided to to something else on: giving back to people with medical bills. The Church is raising money for R.I.P. Medical Debt, a not-for-profit organization that helps pay off medical debts. Whatever the Church raises, R.I.P. Medical Debt will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to vehicle fire on I-55

UPDATE (4:27PM) — All lanes are back open. LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 9 troopers are responding to a crash and vehicle fire on I-55 southbound at mile marker 117, between Broadwell and Elkhart. They said traffic is down to one lane. Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man will spend 20 years in prison for shooting a teenager in the face last year. Jacob Mariacher of Niles pleaded guilty on April 8 to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. That charge stems from a shooting on March 14, 2021 in Pana near 200 North […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Additional charges: 2nd dead from I-74 bridge accident

UPDATE: (May 27, 2022 – 11:19 a.m.) According to a news release, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed additional charges against Chhabria A. Harris, following the death of Anthony Castaneda. Harris has been charged with the following:. Two counts of aggravated DUI, causing death. One count...
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in apartment building fall

East Moline Police Officers responded to the Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Street in East Moline for a medical call at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the ground outside of the multi-story apartment building who was recently deceased. The subject suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy