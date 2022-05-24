Jason Sudeikis isn't in DC's Blue Beetle movie, despite internet rumors
Consider this bug squashed: Jason Sudeikis is not in the upcoming DC comic book movie Blue Beetle. A source tells EW that the Ted Lasso star does not have a role in the buzzy project, which is set to blaze a trail as DC's first Latino superhero movie. Speculation...
The new season of The Kids in the Hall, which marks the first onscreen collaboration from the titular Canadian sketch troupe in more than a decade, was greeted warmly by fans and critics when Amazon Prime Video dropped all eight episodes earlier this month. As EW's own Kristen Baldwin wrote, the revival features "the same cast, the same indelible theme song — and the same commitment to absolute absurdity."
Catch up with Obi-Wan Kenobi 10 years after the events of Anakin Skywalker's turn to the Dark Side in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and hear from star Ewan McGregor about reuniting with Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen. Millie Bobby Brown & Co. are back for the first part...
Madmartigan lives on — just not onscreen. Despite confusing reports from Thursday's Star Wars Celebration, Val Kilmer's rogue swordsman is not in the forthcoming Disney+ series Willow, EW has learned. The continuation of the beloved 1988 fantasy film by the same name will find Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley...
RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
Justin Timberlake has joined the ranks of major musicians who have sold their music catalog for big bucks. The Grammy winner made a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management that includes copyrights to approximately 200 songs that Timberlake wrote or co-wrote, including hits like "SexyBack" and "Can't Stop the Feeling." Timberlake's...
As the trial of the century nears its end, the outcome remains anyone's guess. And while there are tens of millions of dollars at stake, the ruling in the court of public opinion might count just as much, if not more, than the verdict in the courtroom. After closing arguments...
The most prestigious film festival in the world has anointed a new crop of winners — and potential awards contenders as the 2022 Oscars race takes shape. Headed by French actor and Titane star Vincent Lindon, the Cannes jury named Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness as the recipient of the festival's coveted Palme d'Or, often considered to be the most esteemed prize in global cinema. This marks Östlund's second Palme victory of his career, following his victory for 2017's The Square.
Stranger Things season 4 features a lot of familiar faces, including those of its new characters. One of the best additions to the Stranger Things universe this season is Argyle, Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) stoner pal whom he befriends after the Byers family leaves Hawkins for California. With his luscious long...
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4. Don't give up hope, Nancy and Steve shippers — there might just be cause to celebrate yet!. Season 4 of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix Friday, and it brought lots of changes for our Hawkins crew, particularly in the love department. As the season begins, we learn that Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) have broken up, Steve (Joe Keery) is still single and really ready to mingle, Robin's (Maya Hawke) got a new crush on another girl in band, and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) are still going steady long distance, as are Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).
Sometimes I wonder what the residents of Riverdale would do if there wasn't a war to fight. How would they spend their days? Would their lives consist entirely of trips to the farmer's market, game nights at Cheryl's, and upbeat musical numbers? It's tough to say, but it doesn't look like that day is coming anytime soon, because right now, everyone has an enemy (and a few of them share one). Let's break down this week's Riverdale, one war at a time.
Top Gun: Maverick is full of familiar faces from the original 1986 movie: Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer (and Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan, and Kelly McGillis, at least in flashback footage). But the crop of new recruits also has some recognizable names in its ranks. The new class is led...
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Stranger Things season 4. Don't fall asleep on this Stranger Things season 4 cameo. The first seven episodes in a planned nine-episode, super-charged fourth season of the Netflix hit dropped Friday, and the first few introduce us to Hawkins' newest threat: an evil, dream-demon-maybe-wizard being that our heroes dub "Vecna."
The season 9 finale of The Blacklist picks up where we left off: with Marvin (Fisher Stevens) on the run from Red (James Spader). The Task Force quickly traces Marvin to a private plane in another airfield, where they arrest him and bring him in for questioning. Red, however, is upset with the bureau for taking Marvin in — and he's far from pleased with Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) and Cooper (Harry Lennix), too.
The producers mounting an onscreen comeback for disgraced actor Kevin Spacey — who was charged Thursday with four new counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom — have voiced support for the Oscar-winning star in the wake of the ongoing scandal. "While it's unfortunate that increased negative...
Emily is bowing out of the Mayday rebellion. Alexis Bledel, who portrayed the defiant handmaid Emily Malek on four seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, is stepping away from the Hulu drama ahead of its fifth season. "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale...
Each Friday, our critics provide a few quick-hit reviews of the titles that have them giddy and groaning — or, to put it another way, the Musts & Misses of the week. In Top Gun: Maverick's opening scene, someone makes the mistake of asking Tom Cruise to take his fighter jet to Mach 9. He pauses, then flashes that megawatt Cheshire grin. Never mind that it's a practice run; there is only one Mach he knows, and it is 10 (or maybe 10.2). That's because he's a maverick, the Maverick — Captain Pete Mitchell of the United States Navy, a rogue's rogue for whom clouds part and Hans Zimmer synths soar.
Warning: This article contains spoiler about Stranger Things season 4. After two seasons of being presumed dead after facing the wrong end of a Demogorgon in season 1, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) is back in action in Stranger Things season 4. (Remember, we never actually saw him die in the first season.)
Top Gun: Maverick soared to great heights at the box office during Memorial Day weekend, piloting a career best for star Tom Cruise. The sequel to the 1986 epic that introduced pilot and Naval Fighter Weapons School student Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office with $124 million, according to Comscore. It's looking at a projected $151 million by Monday.
Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has been hospitalized after struggling with mental health issues, according to a video she posted to Instagram on Thursday. Barker, who plays Lady Maria Crane (née Thompson) on the steamy Netflix hit, told her followers that she was being discharged from the hospital after being "really unwell for a really long time" and urged viewers to be gentle with themselves if they're also struggling.
There's always gold to be found at the Cannes Film Festival, beyond just the glistening sunshine kissing the shores of southern France as movie stars shepherd their latest prestige projects into existence. Over the last 75 years, the annual cinema event has evolved from a congregation of global tastes to full-fledged celebrity spectacle — one that typically aligns significant Oscars contenders for gilded runs through the awards race ahead.
