The members of the Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) graduating class of 2022 will receive their diplomas on Sunday, May 29 in a ceremony at the middle and high school gymnasium. Each year, the senior class committee helps plan certain elements of the graduation ceremony. This year’s senior class committee includes Kendra Folkerts, Marli Taubert, Aubrey Kerkaert, Kennedy Manderscheid, Emma Stahl, Jamie Drey and Hope Wallace.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO