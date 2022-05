WEST POINT – Mary Hellige went the distance giving up just three hits and one earned run in Holy Trinity’s 9-1 win over Danville at South Park Friday night. Hellige also drove in four runs going 2-of-4 from the plate with a couple singles to lead the Crusaders. Laura Mehmert also had a couple hits and two RBI for HTC. Hailey Cain, Anna Sobczak, and Kayla Box also had two hits against the Bears. Cain and Mehmert each had extra base hits.

DANVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO