A gentleman who drove down from Holland last evening says when he passed a woman in a buggy, whose face was all bent up and bleeding quite badly. She told him that her husband had just returned home from Pipestone in a drunken condition, and after a row he had threatened to murder her. He attacked her with a large pocket knife and the cuts on her face and head had been inflicted by the knife in his hands. She was then on her way to Holland to swear out a warrant for the arrest of her husband, but whether this was done or not we have been unable to learn.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO