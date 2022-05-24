ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hochul Announces Prison Redevelopment Commission

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ikz2y_0forUjGU00

Governor Hochul announces her plan to revitalize vacant prisons around New York State.

Monday, May 23, Hochul launched the Prison Redevelopment Commission. The commission is a fifteen-member panel, comprised of experts in real estate, community and economic development, and criminal justice reform.


More than twenty prisons have closed in the past fifteen years across the state.


The commission says that the closures can facilitate creative and productive opportunities to kick-start investment and job creation. Many prisons across the state were job centers in their rural communities.


The commission will convene throughout the year and produce a public report which will include recommendations for the next steps of the process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Politics State#Wivt
News Channel 34

Delgado to be sworn in as Lt. Governor on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul announced today Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday. https://www.news10.com/news/ny-capitol-news/kathy-hochul/delgado-named-lieutenant-governor/ Before he officially takes the role, he first has to resign from Congress. Hochul will then issue a proclamation for special election to be held in August on the same day as the Congressional primary. […]
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Date set for Antonio Delgado swearing-in

ALBANY, NY – In just 2 days, New York State will have a new Lieutenant Governor. Congressman Antonio Delgado will be sworn in, taking over the role from Brian Benjamin who resigned. NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine gives us a timeline on when Delgado will officially take office and what his congressional seat will now look […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Adult Survivors Act passed by New York state Senate

ALBANY, NY – Some New York State lawmakers and advocates are celebrating the expected passage of the Adult Survivors Act. As NewsChannel 34’s Amal Tlaige shows us, the bill would create a one year “lookback window” to allow victims of sexual assault, 18 years or older, to file a lawsuit against their offender. Advocates say […]
LAW
News Channel 34

New 582 area code being issued in some areas

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 814 area code that covers a good portion of the state from Erie all the way south to the Maryland border now includes the 582 area code. In May 2020, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced 582 would be assigned to new phone numbers in spring of 2021 or once the […]
ERIE, PA
News Channel 34

DEC: Deer harvest has declined in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — There were approximately 211,269 deer harvested during the 2021 and 2022 hunting seasons, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC stated that the number is a 17% decrease from last year’s number. Data indicated that some factors that might have influenced the decrease were the resurgence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease […]
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Boaters encouraged to visit Watercraft Inspection Stewards this weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Boaters are being encouraged to do their part to protect waterways from invasive species this Memorial Day weekend. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management are advising residents on how invasive species can easily spread to new […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy