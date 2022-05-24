Hochul Announces Prison Redevelopment Commission

Governor Hochul announces her plan to revitalize vacant prisons around New York State.

Monday, May 23, Hochul launched the Prison Redevelopment Commission. The commission is a fifteen-member panel, comprised of experts in real estate, community and economic development, and criminal justice reform.



More than twenty prisons have closed in the past fifteen years across the state.



The commission says that the closures can facilitate creative and productive opportunities to kick-start investment and job creation. Many prisons across the state were job centers in their rural communities.



The commission will convene throughout the year and produce a public report which will include recommendations for the next steps of the process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.