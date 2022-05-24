ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police say teens attacked 2 men outside Boston T stop

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Transit police have not yet reported any arrests.

Transit police are reportedly investigating after two men said they were assaulted by a group of teenagers outside of Shawmut Station on Monday.

Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told WCVB that two men, ages 69 and 47, reported being surrounded by teenaged boys who allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The teens then allegedly “punched them about their heads” when they didn’t comply, Boston25 News reported.

The incident occurred just before 12 p.m., according to the station. The two men reportedly received treatment from Boston EMS but did not need to be hospitalized.

Transit police have not yet reported any arrests.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man charged with threatening to shoot up school

A man from southeastern Massachusetts has been arrested after allegedly making a disturbing threat. According to Barnstable Police, on Saturday, both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting by 29-year-old Justin Moreira of Hyannis threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Police#Violent Crime#Wcvb
whdh.com

Police: Person shot in broad daylight near busy Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized after they were shot in broad daylight near the Boston Common Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Winter and Tremont Street for reports of a person shot around 4 p.m., according to police. Upon their arrival,...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

South Boston Murder Cold Case Solved

Michael Lewis, 61, was arrested on Friday in South Boston and charged with the 1984 murder of Brian Watson, 23. Lewis was 24 at the time of the shooting. Lewis is believed to have had ties with James “Whitey” Bulger. See Press Release Below from DA’s office:
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

Weymouth, Revere men arraigned after alleged attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Weymouth and Revere man were arraigned on May 25 after allegedly attempting to rob a man in the Mass and Cass area of Boston, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Joseph Kahler, 30, and Andrew Honohan, 39, of Weymouth and Revere respectively, were each charged with one...
REVERE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man facing trespassing charge for an incident at Masconomet Regional High School

A man is facing a trespassing charge following a strange call for a “suspicious person” who made his way into Masconomet Regional High School through an open door. It happened earlier this month on May 13. Boxford Police say they were called to the school for a report of an individual who was driving a minivan “made to look like a dragon” and who was wearing “a black Salem MA police department civilian t-shirt.”
BOXFORD, MA
Boston

One person shot near Boston Common Thursday afternoon

The shooter has not been arrested. The victim is expected to survive. One person was shot Thursday afternoon near Boston Common, police said. The shooter has not been arrested. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., near Tremont and Winter streets. This is near the Park Street MBTA station, the Common,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One worker dies, three officers injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The worker was at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Bellingham Police locate missing 13-year-old

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — The search for a missing teen in Bellingham has come to an end after police located the boy safely in a vacant house. “We talked to a friend [of the missing teen], who said he’s hung around here before,” Bellingham Police Lt. Kevin Ranieri said, Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Man, 35, fatally electrocuted at Medford work site

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities are investigating the death of a National Grid worker who was killed early Thursday morning while working at a site on Salem Street in Medford. The 35-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was working alone in an electrical box...
MEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Execution Leads to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

At about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple search warrants at a residence in Dorchester. These warrants were applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, officers arrested the primary target of their investigation, Jelihun Tejeda-Feliz, 35, of Dorchester, while recovering approximately 63 grams of fentanyl, 33 grams of crack cocaine along with $2,486.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy