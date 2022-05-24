ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Stellantis, Samsung plan Indiana electric car battery plant

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Indiana that will employ up to 1,400 workers and become the company’s second such factory in North America.

The venture announced Tuesday aims to spend more than $2.5 billion on the plant in Kokomo that will supply electric battery modules for a range of vehicles produced at Stellantis’ North American assembly plants.

The Kokomo plant is expected to open in early 2025. Stellantis formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot.

It announced in March that it plans to spend $4.1 billion in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution of Korea to build electric vehicle battery factory in Windsor, Ontario.

