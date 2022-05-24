ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Volcon To Distribute Electric Motorcycles Focused On Young Riders

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Volcon Inc VLCN has signed an exclusive agreement to distribute Torrot Electric Europa SA's line of electric off-road motorcycle products. The financial...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Resonate Blends Partners With Nabis For Distribution Of Its Koan Cordial Line Of Cannabis Products

Resonate Blends, Inc. KOAN, has teamed with Nabis, on statewide distribution of its Koan Cordial line. Nabis is cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 200 exclusive brands and supplying 1300 state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Land Breeze To Sell Its Interest In SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ SGQRF states that Land Breeze has agreed to sell all of its interests in SouthGobi, including 64.76 million common shares and the $250 million convertible debenture dated November 19, 2009, to JD Zhixing Fund LP. In connection with the Sale Transaction, Land Breeze and affiliate Fullbloom...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Performance Shipping Shares Are Plunging Today

Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG priced its public offering of 7.62 million units at $1.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share and will immediately separate upon issuance. Each Class A warrant is exercisable for one common share at...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motorcycles#Latin America#South America#Price Action#Vehicles#Volcon Inc Vlcn
Benzinga

Blackhawk's Terp Wholesale LLC Expands Facility, Launches Retail Delivery

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - May 24, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:BLR); (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, TERP Wholesale, LLC ("TERP") has expanded the footprint of its current facility and has capitalized on multiple strategic opportunities and significantly increased manufacturing, and distribution.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Benzinga

BIT Mining Clocks 40% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q1

BIT Mining Ltd BTCM reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 40.4% Q/Q to $296.7 million. BTCM reported a sharp increase of $294.1 million from $2.6 million in revenue in 1Q21. Revenues during 1Q22 primarily consisted of $272.3 million in revenue contribution from the mining pool business. The online total...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production in June

Toyota City, Japan, May 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

When Will Tesla Likely Drive Into India? Elon Musk Has This Reply

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA India plans did not quite materialize in the way the company's outspoken chief executive officer Elon Musk may have hoped. The intransigent stance of the Indian government on import duty cuts and its insistence on localizing production did not cut ice with Musk. Following the stalemate, Tesla put its India plans on the backburner and shifted the resources mobilized for the India expansion elsewhere.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Should Traditional Auto Companies Switch To Online Sales?

Electric vehicles are disrupting more than a switch from traditional automakers to electric vehicle manufacturers, they’re also disrupting the methods customers purchase vehicles. Could electric vehicles disrupt the traditional dealer model?. What Happened: Traditional car companies could be in trouble with competition from electric vehicle companies when it comes...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

4,100 ETH Worth $7M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,100.06 Ether ETH/USD worth $7,178,015, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,750.71), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Is Chinese EV Maker Nio Planning To Manufacture In US?

Nio, Inc. NIO is reportedly planning to build its vehicles in the U.S., the CnEVPost reported, citing an exclusive report from Shanghai-based Chinese media outlet Yicai. Nio is looking out to recruit personnel for several manufacturing positions in the U.S. and build a plant in the country, Yicai said, citing sources.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Toyota Cuts Production Plan For June Again

Toyota Motor Corp TM has cut its June global production plan for the second time in a week due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The auto major cut production by 50,000 vehicles and now anticipates producing about 800,000 units in June. It has decided to suspend domestic factory line...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy