Fort Eisenhower chosen as recommendation for Fort Gordon renaming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The recommendation for Fort Gordon’s new name was released Tuesday afternoon. Fort Gordon is being recommended to be renamed Fort Eisenhower.

These renaming recommendations for Army installations named in commemoration of the confederacy will be sent to Congress on October 1, 2022.

A representative from Fort Gordon released the following statement,

Fort Gordon can confirm the Naming Commission’s recommendation of Fort Eisenhower as the new name for Fort Gordon. We thank the Commission for its openness and transparency with our installation and command, particularly for their inclusion of our Soldiers and their families, civilians and local community stakeholders throughout this process. We appreciate the opportunity to provide direct involvement and feedback to the Commission as it conducted its analysis. As we continue to embrace “people first” as a top priority, we look forward to honoring the heroism, sacrifices and values of the Army’s men and women with these new installation names. We will work closely with the Department of Army once we have received the Commission’s final plan. While the announcement of the recommended names occurred today, the Department’s implementation work will not commence until after the Naming Commission submits its congressionally-mandated plan. And we will not implement the Commission’s plan until at least 90 days after the Commission has briefed Congress and given Congress a written report on its work. The report is due to Congress no later than Oct. 1, 2022. After this date, the Army will work closely with the Office of the Secretary of Defense to develop an implementation plan for the installations. Specific timelines will be determined as this process continues and shared with the community once they are finalized.

In addition, Fort Benning is being recommended to change their name to Fort Moore and Fort Bragg is recommended to change to Fort Liberty.

Below is the full recommendation on why Fort Gordon should be renamed Fort Eisenhower.

For more renaming recommendations for other Army instiallations, you can follow this link .

