Pilots killed in Broomfield plane crash identified

By Sean O'Donnell
 5 days ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The two people who died in a plane crash in Broomfield have been identified by the coroner’s office.

The two people are 50-year-old Robert Devon Williams and 59-year-old Lee Russell King.

FOX31 News has learned that both men were pilots, although it’s not clear in what capacity each was involved in flying the plane.

Pit bull survives Broomfield plane crash

According to the NTSB, the plane took off from Erie Municipal Airport at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and crashed about a minute later, having traveled just two miles.

“They did turn left in the direction of an east-west running road. There’s a possibility there was an attempt to land on that road,” NTSB investigator Mike Folkerts said.

A pit bull that w as on the plane when it crashed did survive.

