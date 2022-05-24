ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill 'disappointed' comments about Malik Willis were 'twisted'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkheW_0forRKQe00
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill inspired backlash when his comments about recent draft pick Malik Willis appeared to not be supportive. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill sparked controversy when he somewhat defiantly explained earlier this month that he was "competing against" rookie and third-round draft selection Malik Willis. Tannehill seemed to leave little doubt about his feelings when he added at that time that it's not his "job" to mentor Willis.

Willis later spoke with reporters and insisted "everything is cool" between him and Tennessee's current QB1. Tannehill addressed the matter again on Tuesday.

"I meant no disrespect to Malik or anything close to that," Tannehill said, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve been in constant communication since he was drafted, through the madness that ensued after my last press conference. . . . We’re happy to have him in the room. Really just disappointed in how things got spun and twisted a little bit."

Tannehill also said he reached out to Willis following the initial press conference and assured the first-year pro he'll be a good teammate.

For what it's worth, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel defended Tannehill in comments he made earlier this month.

"I thought Ryan handled that very well," Vrabel remarked. "He was genuine, he was authentic.

"Everybody here knows he's a great teammate. That (mentoring) is not his job. His job is to prepare to help us win a bunch of games and be a great teammate and help out. That was not any sort of an issue for me."

While it's still early in the process, it seems all is well inside Tennessee's quarterback room ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Picks Vikings over Packers in NFC North

Despite the Green Bay Packers losing their two top wide receivers this offseason, there is still a great deal of optimism that the team will repeat as NFC North Division Champions in 2022. After all, the team is returning a four-time MVP and two running backs that eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year. However, there are still some detractors who think that the Minnesota Vikings will take the division this year. One of those is two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden. McFadden won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his playing career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

New York Giants OTAs: Main Takeaways | Thibodeaux out with injury, Wan’Dale shines

The New York Giants hosted day six of OTA’s on Thursday, which included the first opportunity to hear defensive coordinator Wink Martindale speak to the media. The team has three voluntary practices left until their mandatory camp. After those six practices, they are off until late July, when training camp begins, so there’s a ton of information packed into these sessions.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Madness#American Football#Pro Football Talk
Yardbarker

Ravens Wide Receiver Reveals that He Believed the Packers Would Draft Him in Round One

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Sha'Carri Richardson’s ex admits to abusing track and field star

Sha’Carri Richardson claimed on social media last week that she was a victim of abuse in a recent relationship, and her ex-girlfriend has admitted the allegations are true. Richardson, a track and field sprinter and one of the fastest American women in history, said in an Instagram story that she was “abused and stole from” by a “Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from the jump.” While Richardson did not mention a name, Janeek Brown admitted to the abuse in an interview this week.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Yankees might not have to trade for a new outfielder after all

In the past few weeks, there have been discussions about the New York Yankees trading for an outfielder to help supplement the deficiencies produced by Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both have struggled considerably on offense this season, with Gallo hitting .165 and Hicks recording a .209 average. Gallo also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to get two outfielders back from injury

The New York Yankees were absolutely slaughtered this past week dealing with injuries. They lost several pitching contributors, notably Luis Gil and Chad Green, to Tommy John surgery. Jonathan Loaisiga and Aroldis Chapman were both placed on the injured list following shoulder discomfort and Achilles tendinitis. However, the outfield was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Gambo: Suns Would 'Very Likely' Need Three Teams in Trade Involving Deandre Ayton

Nearly three full weeks into the offseason, and trade talk around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is heating up at rampant pace. By now, you likely know the gist of Ayton's tenure in Phoenix: The former No. 1 pick has steadily improved since first arriving to the league, but a sour ending to the 2022 postseason and rumored tension between he and coach Monty Williams may have been the final straw.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Colin Kaepernick's workout with Raiders 'went well,' 'door is open'

Having agreed to a massive contract extension with career-long Raider signal-caller Derek Carr earlier in the offseason, Las Vegas isn't in the market for a starting quarterback, but they did notably lose backup Marcus Mariota to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year. Other quarterbacks currently on the Raiders depth chart include seldom-used youngsters Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham -- who both joined the organization this spring -- and rookie Chase Garbers, who signed with the club earlier this month after going undrafted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Giants’ DC Wink Martindale details the type of defense he wants to build

The New York Giants have featured one of the league’s most conservative defenses over the past few years, playing a “bend don’t break” style of football. With a questionable pass rush, they relied heavily on dominant defensive backs to help cover the defensive backfield, sometimes for far too long, which put them in a liable spot.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Warren Moon: Raiders could use Colin Kaepernick like Cam Newton, Tim Tebow

Arguably the biggest NFL quarterback news of the week had to do with somebody who last took a meaningful snap in the league during the 2016 season. Former San Francisco 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick recently had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders that reportedly went well but, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, has not yet guaranteed Kaepernick a contract.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kevin King Is One of Only Two Packers Free Agents that Remain Unsigned

The Green Bay Packers have brought back nearly half of their own free agents this offseason. Going into the offseason, there were 23 total free agents that were either exclusive rights, restricted, or unrestricted free agents. At the end of the day, the Packers have decided to bring back 10 of those players. Allen Lazard has yet to sign his tender, but he is expected to be on the team in 2022. The same cannot be said of Kevin King and Chauncy Rivers, who both remain unsigned.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

CeeDee Lamb: Bigger & Badder as 'The Guy' for Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb is preparing to carry a heavier load in the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2021 ... so it stands to reason that he himself is heavier as well. "I’ve been ready," Lamb said of becoming the team's No. 1 wide receiver, which was part of the thinking in Dallas' salary-dump trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland. "That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called."
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers Bench Player Gets His Own Bobblehead Night

Like many MLB teams, the Dodgers are all about bobblehead nights. Every season, the Dodgers roll out a promotional schedule chock full of bobblehead nights to help get fans in the seats for midweek games. Why? Because it works. Fans love filling up Chavez Ravine to get their hands on a new bobblehead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy