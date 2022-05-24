ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Woman in 'Geauga's Child' trial sentenced to 15 years to life

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inkJQ_0forQgl900

A Euclid woman convicted of murder after she put her newborn baby, umbilical cord still attached, in a garbage bag and left it in the wood in Geauga County in 1993, has been sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after 15 years.

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, the child’s mother, was found guilty on April 4 by a jury of murder and not guilty of aggravated murder.

On Tuesday, she appeared, upon her request, via remote video from the Geauga County Jail for her sentencing.

Judge David M. Ondrey called her action to discard the baby, "a terrible one…almost indescribable in its sheer awfulness."

"Unable to face and address your own problems and the unwanted consequences your pregnancy might cause. In my opinion, you took the easy way out. You coldly and efficiently eliminated your problem by disposing of the only one who couldn't defend himself. He couldn't yell at you or berate you like you feared your father would. He couldn't leave you or break your heart like your boyfriend might. So instead, you threw your newborn baby into the garbage bag to make your troubles disappear," said Ondrey as he read his statement to Ritchey.

Ritchey will have to register as a violent offender upon release from prison.

A pastor who knew Ritchey for over 18 years and then her children when they attended vacation bible school, read a letter to the court asking for judicial leniency.

“I always found Gail to be kind, loving and patient understanding mother, wife, daughter, daughter-in-law and friend. I saw these traits in her consistently and abundantly," the pastor said.

The case was coined "Geauga's Child," a cold case that haunted authorities for decades.

The case all started on March 25, 1993, when a newborn baby was found near Sidley Road in Thompson Township. The child was partially dismembered and still had his umbilical cord attached. Authorities said the child had been placed in a trash bag and left in a wooded area but was dragged to the side of the road by animals.

Sheriff deputies stated that familial DNA from a voluntary ancestry online database was used to track Ritchey down. They identified distant family members in 2018.

Detectives used the same techniques that allowed authorities to track down the Golden State Killer. Authorities said the case is the 51st in the nation to be potentially solved using familial DNA techniques.

Investigators say Ritchey is still married to the baby's father, but that she hid the pregnancy from everyone. They say Ritchey now has three grown children.

RELATED:

'Geauga's Child' trial — Euclid mother found guilty of murder of newborn baby in 1993

Opening statements in trial of Euclid woman accused of dumping newborn baby in woods 1993

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

Related
truecrimedaily

Ohio woman gets life in prison for abandoning her dead newborn in the woods 29 years ago

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 52-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison this week for abandoning her dead newborn in a wooded area almost 30 years ago. Court records show on May 24, a judge handed Gail Ritchey a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Her case has been ongoing for nearly three years. Ritchey was indicted June 6, 2019, on charges of aggravated murder and murder for the death of her newborn child, but her case was scheduled and rescheduled several times.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
10TV

Inmate dies after stabbing at prison in Marion County

MARION, Ohio — An inmate at a prison in Marion County died after being stabbed last month, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation confirmed Albert Rembert died after the incident at the North Central Correctional Complex (NCCC), which is a privately operated prison.
MARION COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 45 years.Armando Barron, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole. A judge imposed additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes, including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault.“Your actions were brutal. They were also horrific, they were selfish, and they were completely senseless,” Judge Elizabeth Leonard told Barron. “The abject cruelty, the pain and suffering and all that you inflicted on Jonathan that night is unfathomable.”Barron...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Thompson Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Geauga County, OH
Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

‘Archetype of the Dangers of Meth’: Va. Woman Sentenced to Prison for Injecting Man with ‘Ice’ and Killing Him

A Virginia woman was sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison over the overdose death of a man in February 2021. Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony murder earlier this year. The defendant, in exchange for some degree of leniency in sentencing and for several additional charges being dropped, accepted legal culpability over the death of 47-year-old special education teacher Shannon Anthony Clark.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
Daily Mail

Woman who forged doctor's letters claiming her partner had brain cancer to get her a lesser jail term wins her own battle to have sentence cut

A woman has had her jail term slashed for forging medical letters saying her partner had terminal brain cancer, which led to a judge granting bail. The letters included a claim the partner 'requires specialist treatment and management for this terminal condition in order to sustain her quality of life' which otherwise 'would be very bleak'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Violent Crime
The Independent

Teen furious over father’s engagement pleads guilty to killing future step-mother

A teen in Alabama will spend 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman who had gotten engaged to his father.According to police, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, killed Dr John McFarland's fiance, Martha White, because his mother had died less than a year prior. Law enforcement officials said Mr McFarland "harboured animosity" toward 66-year-old Ms White, which led to the murder. Police found Ms White dead in a home, where she had been shot in her face. According to AL.com, Ms White was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr McFarland owned...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS Minnesota

Criminal Complaint Unsealed: Suspect, 14, Allegedly Returned To Lily Peters’ Body To ‘Hide Her Better’

Featured video is from May 5. Article originally published May 6. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl allegedly returned to the body to “hide her better” after she was reported missing, according to the unsealed criminal complaint. On Friday, the criminal complaint was unsealed, but the identity of the 14-year-old boy accused in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death has not been released. The boy, who has lived in Chippewa County his entire life, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies. Prosecutors say the boy confessed to investigators that...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Law & Crime

6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Trunk of Mom’s Car Had Been Shot Up to 9 Times: Authorities

A young murder victim found dead in the trunk of car had been shot up to nine times, authorities said after arresting the boy’s mother. Defendant Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in allegedly killing Eli Hart, 6, according to The Star Tribune. A 27-year-old man was also arrested in the case, but prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, say there currently isn’t enough evidence to formally charge him.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Ohio woman sentenced to life in prison, 29 years after newborn son found dead on road by newspaper carriers

An Ohio woman who dumped the body of her newborn son in woods after giving birth in 1993 was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years. A jury convicted Gail Eastwood Ritchey, 51, of murder in early April in northeast Ohio's Geauga County. Ritchey's attorney argued at trial the baby was stillborn while a prosecutor said an autopsy showed the child had drawn breaths.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy