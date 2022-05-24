Police find driver who destroyed church property in Putnam Co.

(UPDATE: May 24, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department announced it has identified the driver suspected of destroying property at Lone Oak Church located on Red House Hill.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a vehicle suspected of destroying property at Lone Oak Church located on Red House Hill.

(Photo courtesy of Putnam County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about the vehicle should call (304) 586-0526.

