ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

K9 ‘Bolo’ with a haul of heroin and cocaine being trafficked across Oklahoma

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ennxg_0forPl8Z00

NOTE: K9 ‘Bolo’ appeared on our social media accounts.  Scroll below to sign up and follow.

JOPLIN, Mo. – We run into people all the time that ask, are you still doing news?  I haven’t seen you live! in a long time?  We can’t control the algorithms of social media but we can control what goes into your email inbox.  Sign up for our JLNews1st email list.

Every morning you will get an email that will recap the day prior articles and videos that we posted on KOAM News Now.

And if you want to follow our social media, choose each below and then in the settings choose to receive notifications.

Follow our INSTA >> BIT.ly/3JkIQHb Follow our TWITTER >> BIT.ly/3jEGubP
Follow our FACEBOOK >> BIT.ly/3v4PlZl

QUICK BIT LINKS TO MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

• Kansas State Fire Marshal assists Arcadia Fire BIT.ly/3sQbA4T • Gene Bicknell wins tax dispute with state BIT.ly/3a8gy6E
• Pickup fails to navigate Belle Center Curve BIT.ly/38aMRBh • Route 66 photo-op in Spencer, Mo. BIT.ly/3wC6Y4T • Overturned tractor trailer halts I-44 BIT.ly/3lBaSVl • 11 years ago, I was in my 30’s. I’m 50 now BIT.ly/39KGyVn • Remembering… Joplin Tornado BIT.ly/3sL9RxZ

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (May 29)

DUENWEG. Mo. – Just after 7:45 p.m. Jasper County E911 were alerted to reports of a structure fire on E 7th and Snapdragon Lane. Click here to read more. Better Business Bureau issues ‘F’ rating for Ozark business. OZARK, Mo. – The Better Business Bureau alerted Missouri...
DUENWEG, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Battle of the Borders at 4-State Moto Complex

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Motocross fans and riders have been waiting for Memorial Day Weekend and the Battle of the Borders outdoor MX Series at 4-State Moto Complex, 8393 Iris Road, rural Neosho, Mo.  This is the Grand Opening Weekend of their inaugural season, and a MX Series event. September and October will hold two more. SEPT 24-25 Missouri State...
NEOSHO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koam News Now#Insta#Twitter#Facebook#3v4plzl View#Instagram A#Joplin News#Joplin News First#Kansas State Fire Marshal#3sqba4#
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Coffeyville man sentenced for murder, and firefighters battle a blaze in Duenweg

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A Coffeyville man accused of shooting and killing another man in 2020 is sentenced on Thursday. Ethan Bellamy will spend nearly five years in prison followed by three years probation. Authorities accused Bellamy of shooting and killing Otis Horner at an East Coffeyville apartment in June 2020. Bellamy was originally charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter back in March. Click here to find previous articles about this case.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

7th Street closes as Duenweg Fire Dept battle large commercial fire, Joplin, Webb City and Carterville assist

DUENWEG. Mo. — Just after 7:45 p.m. Jasper County E911 were alerted to reports of a structure fire on E 7th and Snapdragon Lane. Duenweg Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire, Carterville and Webb City Fire assisted with mutual aid. Seward’s Insulation and Drywall, 5421 E 7th, was 50% engulfed as fire crews arrived. The...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MedFlight Air takes off from crash south of Crestline, Kan.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Boston Mill Road and 69 A alerted Cherokee County 911. Crews from all three Cherokee County EMS stations responded. “Also responding were units from Galena Fire Department and Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office and KHP. MedFlight air medical was also utilized,” Cherokee County EMS state in a release of information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Joplin’s Academy store robber sentenced, and Pittsburg hosts a job fair

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Jasper County, Missouri judge sentences a Saint Louis woman to prison for robbing a Joplin store at knife-point. Authorities say in January last year Tiffany Madison was at the academy sports and outdoors on South Rangeline in Joplin when she was confronted by a store employee for concealing merchandise. Police say she then grabbed a knife from a shelf and threatened the employee with it, then left the store and was later arrested. Madison pled guilty to a robbery charge and on Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison. You can find a link to the story we aired here.
KTUL

More than a dozen arrested in connection to meth trafficking organization in Oklahoma

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A large meth trafficking organization in northeast Oklahoma has been shut down, the Bartlesville Police Department and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced Wednesday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) spokesperson Mark Woodward said law enforcement served 13 warrants just after 7 a.m. Wednesday to people tied...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Newton Co. Mo. wanted on warrants

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The NCSO identify high priority wanted individuals for the 4th week of May 2022 in a release of information. “The following individuals have outstanding Newton County felony warrants. We would like the public’s help in locating them. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact our dispatch center at 417-451-8333.” — NCSO.
KHBS

Suspect arrest prompts notice from Fayetteville Schools

The arrest of a wanted man this morning prompted the Fayetteville School District to issue a statement to ease parents' concerns. This all stems from the arrest of a man wanted on terroristic threatening charges out of Rogers. Police said they’ve been looking for him since 2019 when he allegedly...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Murder arrest connected to Coffeyville homicide, and house explosion investigation underway in Chanute

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Coffeyville, Kansas police arrest a man for murder. Authorities believe 61-year old David Jackson killed 47-year old Melvin Simpson, Jr in a Coffeyville home on May 16th. Police saw him coming out of the home and arrested him on unrelated charges. He was being held at the Montgomery County Jail. They arrested him on charges of first degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, among other crimes. Follow this story for updates here.
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Ottawa Co. fatal, Kid lab

OTTAWA Co., Ok. — A Jay, Oklahoma man is dead following an Ottawa county crash. Authorities say 45-year-old Kevin Backward was traveling south on state highway 125. He went off the road, into a ditch. Authorities say the vehicle rolled two and a half times before stopping on its top. Emergency crews took Backward to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy