CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Vance Honeycutt hit two more home runs and, Angel Zarate went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and North Carolina beat N.C. State 9-5 on Sunday to win the ACC Tournament and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Honeycutt, who also hit...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO