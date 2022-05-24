ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Inmate’s death: natural causes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sangamon County jail inmate who passed away last...

A procession for justice, awareness

Two years after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, a car procession in downtown Springfield to keep the conversation about social justice proactive. State Senator Doris Turner, present at the event, said, “We have become a reactionary society. We have an episode that happens, and everyone is up in arms, and everyone wants to react in that moment.” Turner said that events like the car procession keep the conversation going and that policy makers need to depoliticize hard issues like the debate over a need to reform gun laws.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
SMTD goes green

Springfield Mass Transit is going green. SMTD manager, Steve Schufel, says 34 diesel buses will be retired over the next year or so and replaced with 34 diesel-electric hybrid buses. He says the buses still run on diesel fuel but they will be able to shutoff at certain times and idle on electric power.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

